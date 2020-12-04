The 23rd-ranked Oregon Ducks and the California Golden Bears are set to square off in a Pac-12 matchup at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at California Memorial Stadium. California is 0-3 overall and 0-1 at home, while the Ducks are 3-1 overall and 1-1 on the road. Oregon enters Saturday's showdown averaging 38.5 points per game this season, while California is averaging just 20.0.

The Ducks are favored by nine-points in the latest California vs. Oregon odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 58.5. Before entering any Oregon vs. California picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of over $3,500 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It is also a sizzling 49-25 on all top-rated picks through 13 weeks of the 2020 college football season, returning almost $1,300 in profit already. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on California vs. Oregon. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college football odds for California vs. Oregon:

California vs. Oregon spread: Oregon -9

California vs. Oregon over-under: 58.5 points

California vs. Oregon money line: California +260, Oregon -330

Latest Odds: Ducks -9 Bet Now

What you need to know about California

The Golden Bears missed a PAT kick in the fourth quarter against the Stanford Cardinal last Friday, and it came back to haunt them. California lost 24-23 to Stanford. Despite the defeat, California had strong showings from RB Damien Moore, who picked up 121 yards on the ground on 10 carries, and QB Chase Garbers, who passed for two TDs and 151 yards on 29 attempts in addition to picking up 51 yards on the ground.

California is 4-2 against the spread in its last six games, however the Golden Bears have struggled mightily on their home turf. In fact, California is just 1-6 ATS in its last seven games at home.

What you need to know about Oregon

Speaking of close games: it was close but no cigar for the Ducks as they fell 41-38 to the Oregon State Beavers last Friday. No one had a standout game offensively for Oregon, but the Ducks got scores from a handful of players including TE Hunter Kampmoyer, RB Cyrus Habibi-Likio, and WR Jaylon Redd. Tyler Shough's 60-yard touchdown toss to WR Devon Williams in the second quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the night.

A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Golden Bears are eighth worst in the nation in overall offensive touchdowns, with only seven on the season. To make matters even worse for California, the Ducks rank 14th in the nation when it comes to yards per game, with 491.8 on average.

How to make California vs. Oregon picks

The model has simulated California vs. Oregon 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Oregon vs. California? And which side of the spread hits in well over 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its college football picks.