The No. 8 Oregon Ducks will try to extend their six-game winning streak when they face the California Golden Bears on Saturday afternoon. Oregon snapped UCLA's perfect start to the season in a 45-30 win over the then-No. 9 Bruins last week. Cal is on a three-game losing skid following a 28-21 setback against Washington last week.

Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET. The Ducks are 17-point favorites in the latest Oregon vs. Cal odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 58.5. Before entering any Cal vs. Oregon picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

Here are several college football odds for Cal vs. Oregon:

Oregon vs. Cal spread: Oregon -17

Oregon vs. Cal over/under: 58.5 points

Why Oregon can cover

Oregon is sitting atop the Pac-12 standings and still has College Football Playoff aspirations following its win over previously unbeaten UCLA last week. The Ducks have scored at least 40 points in six consecutive games since losing to Georgia in their season opener, including 45 points in their 15-point win over the Bruins. Quarterback Bo Nix threw for 283 yards and five touchdowns in that victory.

Nix, an Auburn transfer, has averaged 272.7 passing yards in his last six games, throwing 17 touchdowns and just one interception during that stretch. Oregon has won 11 of the last 13 meetings between these teams, and Cal is on a three-game losing skid heading into this matchup. The Ducks have covered the spread in five of their last six games and cannot afford to let off the gas pedal on Saturday.

Why Cal can cover

Cal enters this game with a 3-4 record, but it has been within one touchdown in three of those losses, including its 28-21 loss to Washington last week. The Golden Bears allowed just six points in the first 40 minutes of that game before giving up several late scores. Quarterback Jack Plummer threw for 245 yards and three touchdowns, avoiding an interception as well.

It was Plummer's best performance with the program since transferring from Purdue, giving him some confidence heading into this matchup. Cal has won two of its last three home games against Oregon, notching a 21-17 victory over the then-No. 21 Ducks in 2020. The Golden Bears also stayed within a touchdown of Oregon on the road last season, as the Ducks needed two touchdowns in the final 12 minutes to avoid a major upset.

How to make Cal vs. Oregon picks

