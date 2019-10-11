Oregon vs. Colorado: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

No. 13 Oregon (home) vs. Colorado (away)

Current Records: Oregon 4-1-0; Colorado 3-2-0

What to Know

Considering their sizeable disadvantage in the spread, Colorado can expect to have a real challenge on their hands on Friday. Colorado and Oregon will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 10 p.m. ET at Autzen Stadium. The Buffaloes will be hoping to build upon the 41-38 win they picked up against Oregon the last time they played.

Colorado was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap last week as they fell 35-30 to Arizona. WR Tony Brown put forth a good effort for the losing side as he caught ten passes for 141 yards and punched in one rushing TD.

Meanwhile, Oregon was successful in their previous meeting against California, and they didn't afford California any payback this time around. The Ducks walked away with a 17-7 win. The victory was familiar territory for them, who now has four in a row.

Oregon's victory lifted them to 4-1 while Colorado's defeat dropped them down to 3-2. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Ducks come into the contest boasting the fewest touchdowns allowed in the league at four. Less enviably, the Buffaloes are stumbling into the matchup with the seventh most passing yards allowed per game in the nation, having given up 313.6 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against the Buffaloes.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 10 p.m. ET

Friday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Autzen Stadium -- Eugene, Oregon

Autzen Stadium -- Eugene, Oregon TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $33.48

Odds

The Ducks are a big 21-point favorite against the Buffaloes.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Ducks as a 20.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 60

Series History

Oregon and Colorado both have one win in their last two games.