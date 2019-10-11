Oregon vs. Colorado: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Oregon vs. Colorado football game
Who's Playing
No. 13 Oregon (home) vs. Colorado (away)
Current Records: Oregon 4-1-0; Colorado 3-2-0
What to Know
Considering their sizeable disadvantage in the spread, Colorado can expect to have a real challenge on their hands on Friday. Colorado and Oregon will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 10 p.m. ET at Autzen Stadium. The Buffaloes will be hoping to build upon the 41-38 win they picked up against Oregon the last time they played.
Colorado was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap last week as they fell 35-30 to Arizona. WR Tony Brown put forth a good effort for the losing side as he caught ten passes for 141 yards and punched in one rushing TD.
Meanwhile, Oregon was successful in their previous meeting against California, and they didn't afford California any payback this time around. The Ducks walked away with a 17-7 win. The victory was familiar territory for them, who now has four in a row.
Oregon's victory lifted them to 4-1 while Colorado's defeat dropped them down to 3-2. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Ducks come into the contest boasting the fewest touchdowns allowed in the league at four. Less enviably, the Buffaloes are stumbling into the matchup with the seventh most passing yards allowed per game in the nation, having given up 313.6 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against the Buffaloes.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Autzen Stadium -- Eugene, Oregon
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $33.48
Odds
The Ducks are a big 21-point favorite against the Buffaloes.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Ducks as a 20.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 60
Series History
Oregon and Colorado both have one win in their last two games.
- Sep 24, 2016 - Colorado 41 vs. Oregon 38
- Oct 03, 2015 - Oregon 41 vs. Colorado 24
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
-
CSU vs. New Mexico odds, simulations
The SportsLine Projection Model has simulated Colorado State vs. New Mexico on Friday 10,000...
-
Alabama vs. Texas A&M odds, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Texas A&M vs. Alabama game 10,000...
-
Clemson vs. FSU odds, expert picks
Emory Hunt has his finger on the pulse of Florida State football.
-
Miami vs. Virginia odds, best picks
Josh Nagel has his finger on the pulse of ACC football.
-
USC vs. Notre Dame odds, picks, sims
The SportsLine Projection Model has simulated USC vs. Notre Dame on Saturday 10,000 times.
-
Michigan vs. Illinois odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Michigan vs. Illinois game 10,000...
-
UCF vs. Cincinnati live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates as No. 18 UCF visits Cincinnati for a pivotal AAC game
-
Boise State vs. Air Force live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Boise State vs. Air Force football game on Friday
-
Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan football game