Oregon vs. Colorado: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

No. 13 Oregon (home) vs. Colorado (away)

Current Records: Oregon 4-1-0; Colorado 3-2-0

What to Know

Considering their sizeable disadvantage in the spread, Colorado will have a real challenge on their hands on Friday. Get ready for a Pac-12 battle as Colorado and Oregon will face off at 10 p.m. ET at Autzen Stadium. The Buffaloes won 41-38 against Oregon when the teams last met three seasons ago.

The Buffaloes didn't finish too far behind, but the team still lost 35-30 to Arizona last week. Colorado got a solid performance out of WR Tony Brown, who caught ten passes for 141 yards and punched in one rushing TD; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win.

Meanwhile, Oregon won the last time they faced California, and things went their way last week, too. Oregon walked away with a 17-7 victory. Winning may never get old, but they sure are getting used to it with four in a row now.

Oregon's win lifted them to 4-1 while Colorado's loss dropped them down to 3-2. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Ducks come into the game boasting the fewest touchdowns allowed in the league at 4. Less enviably, the Buffaloes are stumbling into the contest with the seventh most passing yards allowed per game in the nation, having given up 313.60 on average. So the Colorado squad has its work cut out for it.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 10 p.m. ET

Friday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Autzen Stadium -- Eugene, Oregon

Autzen Stadium -- Eugene, Oregon TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Ducks are a big 20.5-point favorite against the Buffaloes.

Over/Under: 58

Series History

Oregon and Colorado both have one win in their last two games.