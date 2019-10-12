Oregon vs. Colorado odds, line: 2019 College football picks, predictions from advanced model on 68-42 run

The Colorado Buffaloes are looking to spring an upset and climb back into the Pac-12 South race when they battle the No. 13 Oregon Ducks. The Buffaloes (3-2) are coming off back-to-back 5-7 seasons and are taking aim at their first winning season since going 10-4 in 2016, while the Ducks (4-1) are looking for their 24th winning season in the past 26, including two in a row. Friday's game is scheduled to kick off at 10 p.m. ET from Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. Oregon leads the all-time series 12-9. The Ducks are favored by 22.5 points in the latest Oregon vs. Colorado odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 61. You'll want to see the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model before laying any Oregon vs. Colorado picks down.

The Ducks, who have had two straight winning seasons, have compiled a 660-498-46 (.567) all-time record, have won 11 conference championships and qualified for 32 bowl games, going 14-18 in those games. Offensively, the Ducks have had a solid one-two combination at running back, led by sophomores C.J. Verdell and Travis Dye. Verdell has carried 64 times for 277 yards and two touchdowns, while Dye has 45 rushes for 234 yards. Quarterback Justin Herbert (1,341 yards, 15 TDs, 1 INT) has shown why he's a top prospect for the 2020 NFL Draft as well.

Juniors Johnny Johnson III and Jaylon Redd are the Ducks' top two wide receivers with Johnson making 23 catches for 275 yards and two TDs, while Redd has caught 22 passes for 185 yards and four touchdowns. Redd is coming off a solid game vs. Cal, catching five passes for 36 yards and a score.

But just because the Ducks have been red-hot does not guarantee they will cover the Oregon vs. Colorado spread on Friday.

The Buffaloes, under first-year coach Mel Tucker, have experienced a lot of success through the years, compiling a 708-510-36 (.579) all-time record, including one national championship (1990), 27 conference titles - the last coming in 2001 - and 29 bowl game appearances. Colorado is 12-17 in those games.

Defensively, the Buffaloes are led by junior linebacker Nate Landman, who leads the team with 53 tackles, including 40 solo. In his three-year career, he has 171 tackles - 117 solo - with four sacks, two forced fumbles and two interceptions. Also flexing some muscle is junior Mustafa Johnson, who leads the team with three sacks. He has 10.5 in his two years at Colorado.

