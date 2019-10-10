Oregon vs. Colorado odds, line: 2019 College football picks, predictions from model on 68-42 run

The Colorado Buffaloes will look to get back on track when they take on the 13th-ranked Oregon Ducks in a key Pac-12 crossover game on Friday. The Buffaloes (3-2) have lost two of their last three, while the Ducks (4-1) have won four straight. Kickoff from Autzen Stadium in Eugene is set for 10 p.m. ET, and this will be the teams' first meeting in three years. The Ducks are 21-point favorites in the latest Oregon vs. Colorado odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 58.5. Before making any Colorado vs. Oregon picks of your own, see the top college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen huge returns. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of over $4,300 for $100 players on its top-rated college football against the spread picks.

The model enters Week 7 of the 2019 season on a strong run, going 68-42 on its top-rated college football picks. It also called Georgia (-27.5) covering against Tennessee and California (+21) easily staying within the spread against Oregon last week. Anybody who has been following it is way up.

Now, the model has dialed in on Colorado vs. Oregon. We can tell you it's leaning over, and it's also generated an against the spread pick that cashes in well over 50 percent of simulations. That one is only available at SportsLine.

The model knows that Oregon, 13-6 under third-year coach Mario Cristobal, is led by Heisman Trophy candidate Justin Herbert, who has completed 116-of-162 passes for 1,341 yards and 15 touchdowns. He has been intercepted just once and has a quarterback rating of 170.5. He has a pair of five-touchdown games already this season.

One of Herbert's favorite targets is senior tight end Jacob Breeland, who is tied for the team lead with 23 receptions. He has 352 yards receiving and leads all wideouts with five touchdowns.

But just because the Ducks have been red-hot does not guarantee they will cover the Oregon vs. Colorado spread on Friday.

That's because Colorado is 2-0 against ranked opponents this season, with wins over then-No. 25 Nebraska (34-31 in overtime) and then-No. 24 Arizona State (34-31). The Buffaloes are led by senior quarterback Steven Montez, who has completed 67 percent of his passes for 1,463 yards and 10 touchdowns. He has only been intercepted twice, the last coming Sept. 14.

Montez's top target has been senior wide receiver Tony Brown, who has caught 29 passes for 442 yards and four touchdowns. Brown has had back-to-back monster games, with 10 receptions for 141 yards last week against Arizona and nine receptions for 150 yards and three touchdowns in the win over Arizona State.

So who wins Colorado vs. Oregon? And which side of the spread can you bank on in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Colorado vs. Oregon spread to jump on Friday, all from the advanced model that is up more than $4,300 on its top-rated college football picks, and find out.