The No. 8 Oregon Ducks look to continue their standing at the top of the Pac-12 conference as they face the team at the bottom of the league, the Colorado Buffaloes on Saturday at Folsom Field in Boulder. Oregon enters 7-1 following a 42-24 road win over Cal while the 1-7 Buffaloes lost to ASU last Saturday at home, 42-34. Last year the Ducks won a high-scoring matchup between the two teams, 52-29 in Eugene. Oregon is 5-2 against the spread, while Colorado is 2-6 ATS in 2022.

Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET. The Ducks are favored by 31.5 points in the latest Oregon vs. Colorado odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 61.5.

Oregon vs. Colorado spread: Oregon -31.5

Oregon vs. Colorado over/under: 61.5 points

Latest Odds: Colorado Buffaloes +31.5 Bet Now

What you need to know about Oregon

The Ducks have been virtually unstoppable on offense since the 49-3 thrashing against No. 1 Georgia in their season opener. In their seven victories, the least amount of points Oregon generated was 41. And facing one of the nation's worst defenses this weekend probably will ensure that their streak of 41+ point games continues. In last week's convincing victory, senior QB Bo Nix threw for 412 yards and three scores, in what was his second 400+ passing yard output of the season. On the season, Nix has thrown for 2,221 yards with 20 TD passes and five interceptions, two of which happened last weekend against Cal. He's also run for 11 touchdowns on the season, including three last week against the Golden Bears. Quite simply, Nix has been elite since the Ducks' second game.

Other than Nix, RB Noah Whittington was the star for Oregon last week, rushing for 66 yards on 10 carries while catching five passes for 67 yards and a score. On the season, Whittington is second on the team in rushing yards with 475, trailing only Bucky Irving (568). The Ducks' leading receiver is sophomore Troy Franklin, who has 38 catches for 595 yards and five touchdowns. Kicker Camden Lewis has also been a standout, having not missed any of his 51 kicks, including eight field goals.

What you need to know about Colorado

The Buffaloes' season has been disastrous although the team has showed a spark under interim coach Mike Sanford Jr. that was missing under the departed Karl Dorrell. Colorado's defense is surrendering an average of 483.8 yards and 39.1 points per game, both third worst among all FBS teams. Opposing teams are averaging 237.3 yards on the ground against CU, which is second worst in the nation.

On offense, Colorado showed some promise last week against the Sun Devils. J.T. Shrout's completion percentage wasn't great, 13 of 34, but he made his completions count, throwing for 222 yards and two touchdowns with one interception. Jordyn Tyson caught five passes for 115 yards and a touchdown while Deion Smith rushed 24 times for 111 yards and another score. For the game to be close on Saturday, Colorado must play mistake free football and hope for Oregon's offense to be as dysfunctional as it was against Georgia. Otherwise, a Ducks blowout appears likely.

