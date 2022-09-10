Who's Playing

Eastern Washington @ No. 14 Oregon

Current Records: Eastern Washington 1-0; Oregon 0-1

Last Season Records: Oregon 10-4; Eastern Washington 10-3

What to Know

The Eastern Washington Eagles will square off against the Oregon Ducks at 8:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Autzen Stadium. If the game is anything like Oregon's 61-42 win from their previous meeting in September of 2015, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

The Eagles beat the Tennessee State Tigers 36-29 last week. The team ran away with 29 points in the first half and mostly just sat on those in the second to pick up the victory.

Meanwhile, a win for Oregon just wasn't in the stars last week as the squad never even grasped a temporary lead. They took a serious blow against the Georgia Bulldogs, falling 49-3. Oregon was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 28-3. QB Bo Nix wasn't much of a difference maker for Oregon; Nix threw two interceptions with only 4.68 yards per passing attempt.

Eastern Washington's win lifted them to 1-0 while Oregon's loss dropped them down to 0-1. We'll find out if Eastern Washington can add another positive mark to their record or if the Ducks can shake off the defeat and take the spring out of Eastern Washington's step.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Autzen Stadium -- Eugene, Oregon

Autzen Stadium -- Eugene, Oregon TV: Pac 12 Networks

Pac 12 Networks Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Series History

Oregon won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.