The eighth-ranked Oregon Ducks will close out their last season as members of the Pac-12 Conference when they battle the 23rd-ranked Liberty Flames on New Year's Day at the 2024 Fiesta Bowl. The Ducks (11-2, 8-1 Pac-12), who are 17-20 all-time in bowl games, will look to win 12 games for the first time since 2019 and for the sixth time in program history, all since 2010. The Flames (13-0, 8-0 Conference USA), who are in their fifth year as a fully bowl-eligible program, are making their fifth consecutive bowl appearance. Liberty is 3-1 overall in bowl games.

Kickoff from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., is set for 1 p.m. ET. Liberty is averaging 40.8 points per game this season, fifth-best in the country, while Oregon is averaging 44.2 points, second-best. The Ducks are favored by 18 points in the latest Liberty vs. Oregon odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 68. Before making any Oregon vs. Liberty picks, you need to see the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a strong profit of well over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. The model enters bowl season a profitable 13-9 on top-rated spread picks. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Oregon vs. Liberty and just revealed its picks and predictions. You can visit SportsLine to see the model's CFB picks. Here are several college football odds and trends for Liberty vs. Oregon:

Oregon vs. Liberty spread: Oregon -18

Oregon vs. Liberty over/under: 68 points

Oregon vs. Liberty money line: Liberty +616, Oregon -956

LIB: The Flames have won 13 straight games

ORE: The Ducks are 9-3-1 ATS in their last 13 games

Oregon vs. Liberty picks: See picks at SportsLine

Oregon vs. Liberty live stream: fubo (try for free)

Why Oregon can cover

Senior quarterback Bo Nix will play his final game in a Ducks uniform, capping one of the greatest seasons in program history. The winner of the William V. Campbell Trophy as the nation's top scholar athlete and the third-place finisher in the Heisman Trophy race, Nix has been one of the truly elite players in the nation this season. He leads the country by completing 77.2% of his passes, with a chance to break Mac Jones' NCAA single-season record of 77.4%.

Nix is tied for the FBS lead with 40 touchdown passes, while ranking second in total touchdowns (46), second in passing yards per game (318.8), second in completions (336), second in passer rating (186.24), third in total yards per game (336.4) and third in total yards per play (8.96). Top receiver Troy Franklin has opted out, but Nix will still have second-leading receiver Tez Johnson (75-1010-9) and leading rusher Bucky Irving (172-1063-10). See which team to pick here.

Why Liberty can cover

Powering the Flames is sophomore quarterback Kaidon Salter, who has more than 3,800 yards from scrimmage. Salter has completed 162 of 266 passes (60.9%) for 31 touchdowns and five interceptions with a 182.4 rating. He is also the team's second-leading rusher, carrying 153 times for 1,064 yards and 12 touchdowns. In the C-USA Championship Game win over New Mexico State, he passed for 319 yards on 20 of 25 attempts with two touchdowns and carried 12 times for 165 yards and one score.

Junior running back Quinton Cooley leads the Liberty rushing attack. He has carried 213 times for 1,322 yards (6.2 average) and 16 touchdowns. In 13 games this season, he has surpassed 100 yards seven times, including a 28-carry, 163-yard and two touchdown effort in a 31-13 win at Jacksonville State on Oct. 10. He carried 24 times for 134 yards and three scores in a 42-35 triumph against Middle Tennessee on Oct. 17. See which team to pick here.

How to make Liberty vs. Oregon picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 70 combined points. It also says one side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time. You can only see the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Oregon vs. Liberty, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Liberty vs. Oregon spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has notched a profit of well over $2,000 on its top-rated college football spread picks, and find out.