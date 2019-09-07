Oregon vs. Nevada odds, predictions: 2019 college football picks from proven simulation on 52-31 roll

The No. 16 Oregon Ducks look to put last week's disappointment behind them and open their home slate in a big way when they face the Nevada Wolf Pack in a non-conference matchup. Oregon, which fell to Auburn on a neutral field a week ago, looks to get things in order before their Pac-12 opener at Stanford on Sept. 21. Nevada, meanwhile, will look to build on last week's thrilling come-from-behind home victory over Purdue, decided on a 56-yard field goal in the last second. Saturday's game is slated to begin at 7:30 p.m. ET from Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. Oregon leads the all-time series with Nevada 6-1 and has won five of six meetings in Eugene. The Ducks are favored by 24 points in the latest Oregon vs. Nevada odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 61. You'll want to see the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model before laying any Oregon vs. Nevada picks down.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen massive returns. Over the past four years, this proprietary computer model has generated a jaw-dropping $4,530 profit for $100 bettors on its top-rated college football against the spread picks.

The model enters Week 2 of the 2019 college football season on a blistering 52-31 run on all top-rated picks. It also called Auburn (-3.5) covering against Oregon and Alabama (-34) covering against Duke in Week 1. Anybody who has been following it is way up.

Now, the model has dialed in on Oregon vs. Nevada. We can tell you it is leaning under, and it has a strong against the spread pick that cashes in over 60 percent of simulations. That one is only available at SportsLine.

Oregon, which finished fourth in the Pac-12 North Division in 2018 at 5-4, was 9-4 overall last year. The Ducks have had a winning record in 13 of the past 14 seasons, appearing in bowl games in each of those winning years. The Ducks defeated Michigan State 7-6 in last year's Redbox Bowl, snapping a three-game bowl losing streak.

A big reason Oregon is expected to have a lot of success is the play of its defense. Last week against Auburn, senior linebacker Troy Dye (6-4, 226) had a monster game with 15 tackles, including 10 solo. For his career, Dye has 329 tackles, including 196 solo, 12.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, three interceptions and 11 passes defensed. Senior quarterback Justin Herbert had an efficient performance against Auburn, completing 28-of-37 passes for 242 yards and one touchdown. For his career, Herbert, a likely first-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, has completed 569-of-902 passes for 7,312 yards and 64 touchdowns.

Junior wide receiver Jaylon Redd also continues to make his mark after catching nine passes for 64 yards in the opener. For his career, Redd has been clutch with 52 receptions for 556 yards and six touchdowns. As a sophomore, he finished second on the team with 38 receptions, 433 receiving yards and five scores.

But just because the Ducks have a top-tier quarterback, does not guarantee they will cover the Oregon vs. Nevada spread on Saturday.

That's because Nevada knows how to overcome adversity. Redshirt freshman quarterback Carson Strong helped fuel the Wolf Pack's comeback against the Boilermakers last week, completing 30-of-51 passes for 295 yards and three touchdowns. He had a quarterback rating of 126.8.

Proving to be a dual threat is sophomore running back Toa Taua. He rushed 12 times for 56 yards and one touchdown, and also caught eight passes. He was a preseason All-Mountain West selection and was on the preseason watch lists for multiple other awards.

So who wins Nevada vs. Oregon? And which side of the spread can you bank on in over 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Nevada vs. Oregon spread to jump on Saturday, all from the advanced model that is up more than $4,500 on its top-rated college football picks, and find out.