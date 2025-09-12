The fourth-ranked Oregon Ducks will look to open their Big Ten season on a high note when they face the Northwestern Wildcats on Saturday. Oregon is coming off a 69-3 pasting of Oklahoma State, while Northwestern cruised to a 42-7 win over Western Illinois in Week 2. The Ducks (2-0), who won the Big Ten regular-season title at 9-0 last year and finished 13-1, were 5-0 on the road in 2024. The Wildcats (1-1), who placed 16th in the conference at 2-7 and 4-8 overall, were 2-4 on their home field.

Kickoff from Martin Stadium in Evanston, Ill., is at noon ET. Northwestern won the only previous meeting with Oregon, earning a 14-10 win in 1974. The Ducks are 27.5-point favorites in the latest Oregon vs. Northwestern odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 50.5 via SportsLine consensus. Before making any Northwestern vs. Oregon picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times.

Now, the model has set its sights on Oregon vs. Northwestern. Here are the FBS college football odds and trends for Oregon vs. Northwestern:

Oregon vs. Northwestern spread Oregon -27.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Oregon vs. Northwestern over/under 50.5 points Oregon vs. Northwestern money line Oregon -7143, Northwestern +1900 Oregon vs. Northwestern picks See picks at SportsLine Oregon vs. Northwestern streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Why Oregon can cover

Redshirt sophomore quarterback Dante Moore is off to a fast start to his collegiate career. So far this season, he has completed 34 of 44 passes (77.3%) for 479 yards and six touchdowns. He has also rushed three times for 42 yards and a score. In the win over Oklahoma State, he completed 16 of 21 passes for 266 yards and three touchdowns.

Senior wide receiver Malik Benson has been Moore's favorite target. He has seven receptions for 99 yards and two touchdowns. In the 59-13 win over Montana State, he caught five passes for 51 yards and one touchdown. He had two catches for 48 yards and a score in the victory over Oklahoma State.

Why Northwestern can cover

SMU transfer quarterback Preston Stone powers the Wildcats' attack. So far this season, he has completed 40 of 65 passes (61.5%) for 406 yards and three touchdowns and four interceptions. His best season came in 2023 at SMU, when he completed 59.9% of his passes for 3,197 yards and 28 touchdowns with six picks. In the win over Western Illinois in Week 2, he completed 21 of 29 passes for 245 yards and three touchdowns.

Senior running back Cam Porter is in his fifth season with the Wildcats. In two games this year, he leads Northwestern in rushing, carrying 18 times for 137 yards (7.6 average) and one touchdown. He has three receptions for 23 yards. Last week in the win over Western Illinois, he carried 12 times for 91 yards and a score.

How to make Oregon vs. Northwestern picks

SportsLine's model is going Over on the total, projecting 54 combined points.

So who wins Oregon vs. Northwestern, and which side of the spread is the better value?