Teams looking to start the season 2-0 meet when the Oklahoma State Cowboys take on the sixth-ranked Oregon Ducks in a Week 2 college football non-conference matchup Saturday on CBS and Paramount+. Oregon is coming off a 59-13 win over Montana State in the season opener, while Oklahoma State downed Tennessee-Martin 27-7. The Cowboys, who were 3-9 overall and 0-9 in the Big 12 last season, were 1-5 on the road in 2024. The Ducks, who were 13-1 a year ago, are 20-1 on their home field over the past three-plus seasons.

Kickoff from Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., is at 3:30 p.m. ET. Oregon won the only previous meeting with Oklahoma State, earning a 42-31 win in 2008. The Ducks are 27.5-point favorites in the latest Oregon vs. Oregon State odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 55.5. Before making any Oklahoma State vs. Oregon picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has set its sights on Oklahoma State vs. Oregon. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the FBS college football odds and trends for Oregon vs. Oklahoma State:

Oklahoma State vs. Oregon spread Oregon -27.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Oklahoma State vs. Oregon over/under 55.5 points Oklahoma State vs. Oregon money line Oklahoma State +1810, Oregon -7692

Why Oregon can cover

In his first start for the Ducks, redshirt sophomore quarterback Dante Moore completed 18 of 23 passes for 213 yards and three touchdowns in the win over Montana State. He also rushed three times for 18 yards. Moore began his collegiate career in 2023 at UCLA. That season, he completed 114 of 213 passes for 1,610 yards and 11 touchdowns with nine interceptions. Last year, in limited action for the Ducks, he completed 7 of 8 passes for 49 yards.

Also helping power the Oregon attack is sixth-year senior running back Noah Whittington. In the Week 1 win, he carried 10 times for 68 yards and one touchdown. Since beginning his career at Western Kentucky in 2020, he has rushed 404 times for 2,189 yards (5.4 average) and 16 touchdowns. Last season for the Ducks, he carried 118 times for 540 yards (4.6 average) and six touchdowns.

Why Oklahoma State can cover

Redshirt freshman Zane Flores takes over at quarterback in a revamped Cowboys offense. In last week's win over Tennessee-Martin, Flores completed 13 of 20 passes for 136 yards, while rushing three times for eight yards. He is in his third collegiate season, but had been dealing with injury concerns all of last year. He was the 2022 MaxPreps Nebraska Player of the Year after leading his team to the Class A state championship game, where he threw for 414 yards and three touchdowns.

Redshirt sophomore Kalib Hicks is another big part of Oklahoma State's offense. He was the team's workhorse a week ago, rushing 21 times for 56 yards. This is his first year with the program after spending two seasons at Oklahoma before entering the transfer portal. He played in seven games for the Sooners, carrying five times for 25 yards and one touchdown.

How to make Oklahoma State vs. Oregon picks

SportsLine's model is going Over on the total, projecting 69 combined points.

So who wins Oklahoma State vs. Oregon, and which side of the spread cashes in nearly 60% of simulations?