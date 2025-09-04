No. 6 Oregon hosts Oklahoma State on Saturday at Autzen Stadium, looking to build on a dominant opener.

The Ducks rolled past Montana State 59-13 behind a perfectly balanced offense, finishing with 253 yards passing and 253 yards rushing. Twelve players recorded carries and 10 different receivers caught passes in the win.

Oklahoma State arrives in Eugene after the worst season of the Mike Gundy era, a 3-9 campaign that included a winless Big 12 run. Quarterback Hauss Hejny impressed in his debut, but broke his foot and will miss at least a month. Freshman Zane Flores took over and guided the Cowboys to a 27-7 win against UT Martin.

This will be only the second meeting between the programs. Oregon won the 2008 Holiday Bowl 42-31 in a matchup that pitted then-Ducks quarterback Jeremiah Masoli against standout receiver Dez Bryant. New playmakers will take the stage on Saturday.

Oregon vs. Oklahoma State: Need to know

New passing game: Oregon had to rebuild nearly its entire passing attack after losing key pieces to the NFL and top receiver Evan Stewart to injury. In the opener against Montana State, the Ducks were sharp through the air. First-year quarterback Dante Moore completed 18 of 23 passes for 213 yards and three touchdowns, spreading the ball to 10 different receivers. Florida State transfer Malik Benson, USC transfer Gary Bryant Jr. and five-star freshman Dakorien Moore combined for 12 catches, but more production will be needed against tougher opponents.

Roster turnover: Oklahoma State responded to last year's 3-9 collapse by flipping 65 scholarship players. More than 30 newcomers only arrived over the summer, giving the Cowboys one of the most overhauled rosters in the country. The debut was uneven, especially after quarterback Hauss Hejny went down with a foot injury, but there is plenty of athletic upside in the new group.

Where is Makhi Hughes?: Oregon's prized transfer running back from Tulane, who rushed for more than 1,400 yards last season, saw just one carry for two yards in the opener. Six other Ducks topped 20 rushing yards in the win, suggesting the staff wants to spread touches, but Hughes was billed as the offense's top playmaker. If his role remains limited, questions will linger about Oregon's offensive ceiling.

Where to watch Oregon vs. Oklahoma State live

Date: Saturday, Sept. 6 | Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: Autzen Stadium -- Eugene, Oregon

TV: CBS | Live stream: CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App (Free)

Streaming on Paramount+ with Showtime (Try It Free)

Oregon vs. Oklahoma State prediction, picks

Oregon is bigger, faster, stronger and better at every position than the depleted Cowboys and should be able to win in every phase. The Ducks roll at Autzen and re-establish themselves as a top national contender.

SportsLine's proven computer model has simulated every Week 2 college football game 10,000 times. Visit SportsLine now to see all the picks, all from the model that went 27-16 last season on top-rated money-line and over/under picks.