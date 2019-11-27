Oregon vs. Oregon State: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

No. 6 Oregon (home) vs. Oregon State (away)

Current Records: Oregon 9-2; Oregon State 5-6

What to Know

The Oregon State Beavers fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Saturday as the odds are decidedly against them. Oregon State and the Oregon Ducks will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 4 p.m. ET at Autzen Stadium. With a combined 1,047 yards of offense in their previous games, we can expect a fast-paced game.

On Saturday, Oregon State and the Washington State Cougars were almost perfectly matched up, but Oregon State suffered an agonizing 54-53 defeat. The Beavers might have lost, but man -- RB Jermar Jefferson was a total machine. He rushed for 132 yards and two TDs on 21 carries. One of the most memorable plays of the contest was Jefferson's 54-yard touchdown rush in the first quarter.

Oregon State's defense was a force to be reckoned with, and it collected three interceptions and two fumbles. Those interceptions were spread across their defensive unit.

Meanwhile, Oregon might have drawn first blood against the Arizona State Sun Devils, but it was the Arizona State Sun Devils who got the last laugh. It was close but no cigar for Oregon as they fell 31-28 to ASU. WR Johnny Johnson III put forth a good effort for the losing side as he caught ten passes for 207 yards and two TDs. That receiving effort made it the first game that Johnson III has posted more than 100 yards receiving.

Having both suffered close losses, both of these teams will no doubt be fighting for every inch to win this one. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Beavers enter the matchup with only four interceptions, good for eighth best in the nation. But the Ducks enter the contest having picked the ball off 17 times, good for first in the nation. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Autzen Stadium -- Eugene, Oregon

Autzen Stadium -- Eugene, Oregon TV: Pac 12 Networks

Pac 12 Networks Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Ducks are a big 19-point favorite against the Beavers.

Over/Under: 68

Series History

Oregon have won three out of their last four games against Oregon State.