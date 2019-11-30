Oregon vs. Oregon State odds: 2019 Civil War picks, college football predictions from proven computer

It's Civil War time on Saturday, as the Oregon State Beavers and the No. 14 Oregon Ducks face off at 4 p.m. ET at Autzen Stadium. Oregon is 9-2 overall and 6-0 at home, while Oregon State is 5-6 overall and 3-2 on the road. The Ducks are favored by 19.5 points in the latest Oregon vs. Oregon State odds, while the over-under is set at 65.5. The Beavers are 8-2 against the spread in their last 10 games, but are 1-10 straight up in their last 11 against Oregon. The Ducks are 4-2 against the spread in their last six games. Before entering any Oregon vs. Oregon State picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen huge returns since its inception. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $4,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it over that time is way up.

Now, it has simulated Oregon vs. Oregon State in the 2019 Civil War 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

Oregon's bid for a College Football Championship berth suddenly ended last week as the sixth-ranked Ducks fell 31-28 to Arizona State. Oregon got a solid performance out of wide receiver Johnny Johnson III, who caught 10 passes for 207 yards and two TDs. Quarterback Justin Herbert went 20-of-36 for 304 yards and two touchdowns with two fourth-quarter interceptions. Herbert has thrown for 2,966 yards and 30 touchdowns with just five interceptions.

Oregon State suffered an agonizing 54-53 defeat to Washington State last weekend. Oregon State might have lost, but running back Jermar Jefferson had an impressive game -- rushing for 132 yards and two TDs, including a 54-yard scamper in the first quarter, on 21 carries.

Oregon's defense enters the Civil War 2019 with a nation-best 17 interceptions. But Oregon State boasts the eighth-fewest interceptions allowed in the league at four. The total has gone over in eight straight Oregon State games on the road against Oregon. The total has gone over in four of Oregon's last five games.

So who wins Oregon State vs. Oregon? And which side of the spread is hitting in over 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its college football picks.