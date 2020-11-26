A Pac-12 rivalry matchup takes place Friday evening when the No. 15 Oregon Ducks travel to take on the Oregon State Beavers at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Ducks are off to a 3-0 start, but have a lot of work to do to get into the College Football Playoff picture, and not many games to make an impression in. The Beavers are off to a 1-2 start, but did beat California in their last outing.

William Hill Sportsbook lists the Ducks as 13.5-point favorites in the latest Oregon vs. Oregon State odds. The over-under for total points expected is set at 64. Before making any Oregon State vs. Oregon picks, be sure to see the college football predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of over $3,600 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It is also a sizzling 44-23 on all top-rated picks through 12 weeks of the 2020 college football schedule, returning over $1,200 in profit already. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Oregon vs. Oregon State. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college football odds for Oregon State vs. Oregon:

Oregon vs. Oregon State spread: Ducks -13.5

Oregon vs. Oregon State over-under: 64 points

Oregon vs. Oregon State money line: Ducks -550; Beavers +400

Latest Odds: Ducks -13.5 Bet Now

What you need to know about Oregon

The Ducks are off to a fast start offensively this season. They're averaging 38.7 points and just under 500 yards of total offense per game. Oregon's first two wins against Stanford (35-14) and Washington State (43-29) were by double digits, but the Ducks got a scare last week against former coach Chip Kelly as UCLA made it very competitive in a 38-35 loss.

Quarterback Tyler Shough has been effective, throwing for 873 yards and eight touchdowns. CJ Verdell paces the Ducks on the ground with 241 yards and three touchdowns. The Ducks have won three straight in this rivalry and 11 of the past 12 against Oregon State overall.

What you need to know about Oregon State

The Beavers have been balanced on offense, throwing for around 190 yards per game and rushing for 165. Jermar Jefferson has been a force on the ground. The junior has scored five total touchdowns and has rushed for at least 120 yards in each game. He's coming off a massive 18-196-1 rushing line in the win over Cal last week.

Oregon State is 2-1 against the spread and has a 2-0 ATS mark an underdog on the season. Despite Oregon's overall recent success in this series, the Beavers have kept it competitive several times recently. They lost by 14 last year, pulled off an upset in 2016 and also kept it within 10 points in both 2013 and 2015.

How to make Oregon vs. Oregon State picks

The model has simulated Oregon vs. Oregon State 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning under on the total and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Oregon State vs. Oregon? And which side of the spread cashes in over 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Oregon vs. Oregon State spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up over $3,600 on its top-rated college football spread picks, and find out.