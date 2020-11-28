No. 15 Oregon and Oregon State wrote a dramatic new chapter in their football rivalry on Friday night as the Beavers escaped with a 41-38 victory on a foggy night at Reser Stadium on the Oregon State campus. Backup quarterback Chance Nolan put the Beavers ahead on a quarterback sneak with 33 seconds left on the first snap of his Oregon State career after entering for injured starter Tristan Gebbia.

Oregon State held on and improved to 2-2 when No. 15 Oregon's last-ditch effort failed in the final seconds. Oregon State players then stormed the field in celebration of their first win in the rivalry since 2016.

Oregon led 24-13 at halftime and 31-19 entering the fourth quarter, but had no answer for the Beavers late as Gebbia and running back Jermar Jefferson propelled an offense that produced 28 points in the second half. Jefferson ran for a pair of touchdowns, and his 226 rushing yards were the most ever by a player in the series. Ultimately, the Ducks defense had no answer and made the College Football Playoff committee look wise for ranking Oregon so low in the debut CFP Rankings released earlier this week.

Some thought the Ducks were underrated at No. 15 in the first batch of rankings after starting 4-0 with three double-digit victories. But after Friday's loss, whatever meager chance Oregon -- and maybe the entire Pac-12, for that matter -- had to make the playoff has been erased. That fact surely brought pleasure to Oregon State fans, who had seen their team drop 11 of its last 12 to Oregon entering the night.

