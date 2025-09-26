A Big Ten battle is set for Saturday as the No. 3 Penn State Nittany Lions host the No. 6 Oregon Ducks (4-0) in 2025 college football Week 5. This is the first meeting between these teams since the Big Ten title game last season, which the Ducks won 45-37. Oregon is already 1-0 in conference play in 2025 after defeating Northwestern in 34-14 in Week 2, and Penn State will be playing its first game against a Big Ten opponent following a Week 4 bye.

Kickoff from Beaver Stadium is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The Nittany Lions are 3.5-point favorites in the latest Oregon vs. Penn State odds, and the over/under for total points scored is 52.5. Penn State is a -175 money line favorite (risk $175 to win $100) and Oregon is a +146 underdog (risk $100 to win $146). Before making any Penn State vs. Oregon picks, be sure to see what the SportsLine projection model has to say.

Now, the model has zeroed in on Penn State vs. Oregon. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Oregon vs. Penn State in Week 5:

Oregon vs. Penn State spread Penn State -3.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Oregon vs. Penn State over/under 52.5 points Oregon vs. Penn State money line Penn State -175, Oregon +145 Oregon vs. Penn State streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Why Oregon can cover

The Ducks are 2-1-1 ATS to start the season, and Saturday's game will be their shortest spread plus the first time they have been the underdog in 2025. They covered the spread the one time they were listed as the underdog last season, defeating Ohio State in a nail-biter 32-21.

Oregon's offense has been impressive through four weeks, ranking seventh in the nation with 50.8 points per game and 12th over all with 523.8 yards per game. It will face its biggest test yet against a tough Penn State defense that is only allowing 224.0 total yards per game, but the Ducks visit Happy Valley with the weapons and momentum to cover as underdogs.

Why Penn State can cover

It may not look great that the Nittany Lions are 0-3 ATS to start the season, but all of those spreads were more than 40 points. History says they should benefit from being well-rested since they went 3-1-0 ATS after their bye week last season, covering against conference rivals Wisconsin, Washington and Purdue during that stretch.

Penn State's defense ranks ninth in the nation with just 123.3 average passing yards allowed and 100.7 rushing yards allowed. Heisman Trophy hopeful Drew Allar has thrown four touchdown passes in three games but will need more from his o-line to build a lead on the Ducks since he's also been sacked three times this season. Running back Kaytron Allen is averaging 8.0 yards per carry for 273 yards and three touchdowns, and could play a big role against an Oregon defense that hasn't faced a tough ground game this season.

How to make Oregon vs. Penn State picks

For Oregon vs. Penn State in Week 5, the model is leaning over the total.

Who wins Penn State vs. Oregon, and which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Oregon vs. Penn State spread you need to jump, all from the model that is a combined 35-22 on top-rated picks since 2024, and find out.