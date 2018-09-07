Oregon vs. Portland State : How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAF start time
How to watch the Oregon vs. Portland St. football game
Who's Playing
Oregon Ducks (home) vs. Portland State Vikings (away)
Last season records: Oregon 7-6; Portland St. 0-11
What to Know
The Ducks return to the football field Saturday late morning to try and improve to 2-0 on the football season when they play host to in-state school and FCS opponent Portland State (1-0).
"The messaging is the truth of the matter," Cristobal said on Monday of how he intends to handle this weekend's game. "The truth of the matter is that we had some very good play on Saturday, but that we also had some not so great play on Saturday that we can improve upon.
"For us to be the team that we've always talked about, and trained to be, the things we've done since January to become that team, all really relate to how we approach it ourselves... There's nothing that showed up on tape on Saturday that is not correctable. There's nothing that showed up on tape that we can't take to a higher standard. It's always going to start and end with that regardless of the opponent. I think that has to be the focus."
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 1:00 PM EST
- Where: Autzen Stadium, Oregon
- TV: Pac 12 Networks
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last 4 years.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
South Carolina vs. Georgia odds, picks
Stephen Oh is 7-0 on South Carolina games and just locked in a pick for Saturday
-
College football picks: Week 2 top games
A closer look at the top six games on the Saturday slate in Week 2 of the 2018 college football...
-
Week 2: Live updates all Saturday long
NCAA football scores, highlights and updates from Week 2 all Saturday long
-
Oklahoma vs. UCLA odds, best picks
SportsLine's advanced computer is on a 6-1 run and has simulated Oklahoma-UCLA 10,000 time...
-
Saturday viewer's guide for Week 2
Clemson at Texas A&M and USC at Stanford headline a busy Week 2 in college football
-
Ohio State vs. Rutgers pick, live stream
The Big Ten East Division rivals roll into the conference slate with 1-0 records