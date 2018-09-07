Oregon vs. Portland State : How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAF start time

Who's Playing

Oregon Ducks (home) vs. Portland State Vikings (away)

Last season records: Oregon 7-6; Portland St. 0-11

What to Know

The Ducks return to the football field Saturday late morning to try and improve to 2-0 on the football season when they play host to in-state school and FCS opponent Portland State (1-0).

"The messaging is the truth of the matter," Cristobal said on Monday of how he intends to handle this weekend's game. "The truth of the matter is that we had some very good play on Saturday, but that we also had some not so great play on Saturday that we can improve upon.

"For us to be the team that we've always talked about, and trained to be, the things we've done since January to become that team, all really relate to how we approach it ourselves... There's nothing that showed up on tape on Saturday that is not correctable. There's nothing that showed up on tape that we can't take to a higher standard. It's always going to start and end with that regardless of the opponent. I think that has to be the focus."

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1:00 PM EST

Saturday at 1:00 PM EST Where: Autzen Stadium, Oregon

Autzen Stadium, Oregon TV: Pac 12 Networks

Pac 12 Networks Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last 4 years.