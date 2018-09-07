Oregon vs. Portland State: Live updates, score, results, highlights, for Saturday's NCAAF game

The No. 23 ranked Oregon Ducks host the visiting Portland State Vikings Saturday afternoon for week two of the college football season.

The Oregon Ducks were one of just 24 FBS teams and the only Pac-12 program to score 50 points in its season opener last week. Oregon will look to start 2-0 for the third straight season and extend its streak of consecutive non-conference home wins to 22.

The Ducks hit 58 points last week against Bowling Green and was the program's 44th 50-point game at Autzen Stadium.