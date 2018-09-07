Oregon vs. Portland State: Live updates, score, results, highlights, for Saturday's NCAAF game
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Oregon vs. Portland St. football game
The No. 23 ranked Oregon Ducks host the visiting Portland State Vikings Saturday afternoon for week two of the college football season.
The Oregon Ducks were one of just 24 FBS teams and the only Pac-12 program to score 50 points in its season opener last week. Oregon will look to start 2-0 for the third straight season and extend its streak of consecutive non-conference home wins to 22.
The Ducks hit 58 points last week against Bowling Green and was the program's 44th 50-point game at Autzen Stadium.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Iowa vs. Iowa State pick, live stream
The battle for the Cy-Hawk Trophy could be one of Week 2's best games
-
LIberty punter ejected for targeting
This wasn't targeting as much as it was torpedoing by the Liberty punter
-
South Carolina vs. Georgia odds, picks
Stephen Oh is 7-0 on South Carolina games and just locked in a pick for Saturday
-
College football picks: Week 2 top games
A closer look at the top six games on the Saturday slate in Week 2 of the 2018 college football...
-
Week 2: Live updates all Saturday long
NCAA football scores, highlights and updates from Week 2 all Saturday long
-
Oklahoma vs. UCLA odds, best picks
SportsLine's advanced computer is on a 6-1 run and has simulated Oklahoma-UCLA 10,000 time...