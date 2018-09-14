Oregon vs. San Jose St.: Live updates, score, results, highlights, for Sunday's NCAAF game

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Oregon. They will look to defend their home turf on Saturday against San Jose St. at 5:00 p.m. Oregon will be strutting in after a victory while San Jose St. will be stumbling in from a loss.

When you finish with 338 more yards than your opponent, a favorable outcome is sure to follow. Last week, Oregon steamrollered Portland St. 62-14. With Oregon ahead 35-7 at the half, the match was all but over.

Meanwhile, San Jose St. have to be hurting after a devastating 31-0 defeat at the hands of Washington St. This makes it the second defeat in a row for San Jose St..

San Jose St.'s defeat took them down to 0-2 while Oregon's win pulled them up to 2-0. In Oregon's win, Tony Brooks-James rushed for 108 yards and 3 touchdowns and Justin Herbert passed for 250 yards and 4 touchdowns. We'll see if San Jose St. has a strategy for dealing with them.