Oregon vs. Stanford: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Oregon vs. Stanford football game
Who's Playing
Oregon Ducks (home) vs. Stanford Cardinal (away)
Current records: Oregon 3-0; Stanford 3-0
What to Know
Stanford are packing up and heading on the road for the first time this season. They face off against Oregon on Saturday at 8:00 p.m. Each team will be battling to keep their 3-game winning streak alive.
Stanford strolled past UC-Davis with points to spare last Saturday, taking the contest 30-10. Stanford's success was spearheaded by the efforts of K.J. Costello, who passed for 214 yards and 2 touchdowns, and JJ Arcega-Whiteside, who snatched 2 receiving TDs.
Meanwhile, Oregon had a bit more than a touchdown to spare in a 35-22 victory over San Jose St..
Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 3-0. In their win, Oregon relied heavily on Justin Herbert, who passed for 309 yards and 3 touchdowns. Stanford will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Autzen Stadium, Oregon
- TV: ABC
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Cardinal are a slight 2 point favorite against the Ducks.
Last season, Oregon were 5-7-0 against the spread. As for Stanford, they were 7-6-1 against the spread
Series History
Stanford have won 2 out of their last 3 games against Oregon.
- 2017 - Stanford Cardinal 49 vs. Oregon Ducks 7
- 2016 - Oregon Ducks 27 vs. Stanford Cardinal 52
- 2015 - Stanford Cardinal 36 vs. Oregon Ducks 38
-
