Oregon vs. Stanford: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

How to watch Oregon vs. Stanford football game

Who's Playing

Oregon Ducks (home) vs. Stanford Cardinal (away)

Current records: Oregon 3-0; Stanford 3-0

What to Know

Stanford are packing up and heading on the road for the first time this season. They face off against Oregon on Saturday at 8:00 p.m. Each team will be battling to keep their 3-game winning streak alive.

Stanford strolled past UC-Davis with points to spare last Saturday, taking the contest 30-10. Stanford's success was spearheaded by the efforts of K.J. Costello, who passed for 214 yards and 2 touchdowns, and JJ Arcega-Whiteside, who snatched 2 receiving TDs.

Meanwhile, Oregon had a bit more than a touchdown to spare in a 35-22 victory over San Jose St..

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 3-0. In their win, Oregon relied heavily on Justin Herbert, who passed for 309 yards and 3 touchdowns. Stanford will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.

How To Watch

  • When: Saturday at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Autzen Stadium, Oregon
  • TV: ABC
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Cardinal are a slight 2 point favorite against the Ducks.

Last season, Oregon were 5-7-0 against the spread. As for Stanford, they were 7-6-1 against the spread

Series History

Stanford have won 2 out of their last 3 games against Oregon.

  • 2017 - Stanford Cardinal 49 vs. Oregon Ducks 7
  • 2016 - Oregon Ducks 27 vs. Stanford Cardinal 52
  • 2015 - Stanford Cardinal 36 vs. Oregon Ducks 38
