Who's Playing

Stanford @ No. 6 Oregon

What to Know

The Oregon Ducks and the Stanford Cardinal are opening their 2020 seasons against one another at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Autzen Stadium. Oregon ended up 12-2 last year and capped things off with a win over the Wisconsin Badgers in the Rose Bowl, so they are on the hunt for another strong season. On the other hand, Stanford struggled last season, ending up 4-8.

Two last-season stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Ducks were second best in the nation in rushing touchdowns allowed, finishing the 2019 season giving up only five. Less enviably, Stanford was fourth worst when it came to rushing touchdowns last season, with the squad coming up with only eight overall. We'll see if Oregon's defense can keep Stanford's running backs out of the end zone.

Oregon has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency. A win is hardly a sure thing, especially this early in the season, so expect a good game.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Autzen Stadium -- Eugene, Oregon

Autzen Stadium -- Eugene, Oregon TV: ABC

ABC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Ducks are a big 10-point favorite against the Cardinal, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Stanford have won three out of their last five games against Oregon.