Who's Playing
Stanford @ No. 6 Oregon
What to Know
The Oregon Ducks and the Stanford Cardinal are opening their 2020 seasons against one another at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Autzen Stadium. Oregon ended up 12-2 last year and capped things off with a win over the Wisconsin Badgers in the Rose Bowl, so they are on the hunt for another strong season. On the other hand, Stanford struggled last season, ending up 4-8.
Two last-season stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Ducks were second best in the nation in rushing touchdowns allowed, finishing the 2019 season giving up only five. Less enviably, Stanford was fourth worst when it came to rushing touchdowns last season, with the squad coming up with only eight overall. We'll see if Oregon's defense can keep Stanford's running backs out of the end zone.
Oregon has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency. A win is hardly a sure thing, especially this early in the season, so expect a good game.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Autzen Stadium -- Eugene, Oregon
- TV: ABC
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Ducks are a big 10-point favorite against the Cardinal, according to the latest college football odds.
Over/Under: -110
See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Stanford have won three out of their last five games against Oregon.
- Sep 21, 2019 - Oregon 21 vs. Stanford 6
- Sep 22, 2018 - Stanford 38 vs. Oregon 31
- Oct 14, 2017 - Stanford 49 vs. Oregon 7
- Nov 12, 2016 - Stanford 52 vs. Oregon 27
- Nov 14, 2015 - Oregon 38 vs. Stanford 36