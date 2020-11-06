The Pac-12 makes its 2020 college football debut Saturday and the lineup is highlighted by a meeting of perennial contenders when the Stanford Cardinal visit the Oregon Ducks in prime time. Kickoff in this contest is set for 7:30 p.m. ET from Autzen Stadium in Eugene. Stanford is hoping to bounce back from a four-win season marked by injuries and inexperience, the program's first losing campaign under coach David Shaw.

The No. 12 Ducks are coming off a breakout season in which they won the conference title and the Rose Bowl. They managed a 21-6 road win against Stanford last season. Oregon is an eight-point favorite, down from opening at -12, and the over-under for total points scored is 51 in the latest Oregon vs. Stanford odds from William Hill Sportsbook. Before making any Stanford vs. Oregon picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of over $4,100 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It is a sizzling 31-19 on top-rated picks through nine weeks of the 2020 college football season, returning over $600 in profit already. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Oregon vs. Stanford. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the college football odds from William Hill and trends for Stanford vs. Oregon:

Oregon vs. Stanford point spread: Oregon -8

Oregon vs. Stanford over-under total: 51 points

Oregon vs. Stanford money line: Oregon -330, Stanford +270

STAN: The road team has covered four of the past five meetings in this series.

ORE: The favorite has covered the past four games in this rivalry.

Latest Odds: Ducks -8 Bet Now

Why Oregon can cover



this matchup annually has a major impact in the race for the Pac-12 championship and this year's should be no different. Both programs have been impacted by voluntary opt-outs and roster turnover, but they should still have enough talent to be in the upper tier of the conference. Of course, the most significant change for Oregon will come under center now that iconic signal-caller Justin Herbert is starring for the Los Angeles Chargers. The club has yet to name a starter, but the heir apparent to Herbert is believed to be sophomore Tyler Shough, who threw for 144 yards and three touchdowns in clean-up duty last season.

Oregon coach Mario Cristobal has heaped praise on Shough over the past few weeks, applauding his commanding presence and leadership as well as his knowledge of the offense. Boston College transfer Anthony Brown, who is competing with Shough for the job, started parts of three seasons for the Eagles and threw for 1,250 yards and nine touchdowns in six starts last season. The starting quarterback should have plenty of weapons at his disposal as the Ducks return their top two receivers from last season, seniors Johnny Johnson and Jaylon Redd. They combined for 1,301 yards and 14 touchdowns last year.

Why Stanford can cover

Even so, the Ducks struggled to separate from an injury-depleted Stanford team last year and the Cardinal have won on their two trips to Autzen Stadium. Last year, Stanford was hampered by inexperience and suffered a litany of injuries up front on both sides of the ball. Because of its lack of depth, Stanford's signature physicality suffered and opponents took advantage.

Still, the Cardinal had some bright spots, including an upset home win over Washington as a two-touchdown underdog. They also found a potential star in Davis Mills, who rapidly developed at quarterback after incumbent starter K.J. Costello went down with an injury. Mills finished the season with 1,960 yards with 11 touchdowns against five interceptions while completing 65.6 percent of his attempts.

How to make Oregon vs. Stanford picks

SportsLine's model is leaning over on the total, projecting that the teams will combine for 53 points. It also has generated an against-the-spread pick that has hits in over 60 percent of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Stanford vs. Oregon? And which side of the spread hits over 60 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Oregon vs. Stanford spread to back, all from the advanced model that is up over $4,100 on its top-rated college football spread picks, and find out.