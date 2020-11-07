No. 12 Oregon stands at 13-1 inside the home confines of Autzen Stadium under coach Mario Cristobal, but the Ducks' lone home loss in his first two seasons as coach came to Stanford in 2018. It was a wild game that required the Cardinal to climb back from a 17-point deficit to win in overtime. The win improved Stanford to 4-0 and positioned Stanford as an early-season favorite in the Pac-12.

But the Cardinal lost four of their next five games, finished the 2018 season unranked and only slipped further in 2019 as they finished 4-8 after averaging more than 10 wins per season during David Shaw's first eight as coach. So as Stanford returns to Autzen Stadium for the first time since that memorable win over the Ducks two seasons ago, the program could use an upset win to restore its national reputation and jumpstart a return to the glory years.

Oregon, meanwhile, needs a victory on the first weekend of the Pac-12's season to show it is a good enough team to warrant a College Football Playoff spot despite the fact that it is only scheduled to play a seven-game season. The shortened season raises the stakes of every snap for the Ducks and leaves them little margin for error as they progress into a new offensive era without Justin Herbert at quarterback. Odds via William Hill Sportsbook

Storylines

Oregon: With a new quarterback, new offensive coordinator and entirely new offensive line, Oregon is enshrouded in some mystery entering the 2020 season. New coordinator Joe Moorhead directed some solid offenses at Penn State in 2016 and 2017, but he had a star quarterback in Trace McSorley. It's uncertain who the man under center will be for the Ducks on Saturday. Redshirt sophomore Tyler Shough entered preseason camp as the frontrunner after appearing in eight games during his first two seasons on campus. But Boston College graduate transfer Anthony Brown is in the running for snaps as well after starting for two and a half seasons at BC before a season-ending injury last season. Defensively, the Ducks lost a couple of secondary anchors to the opt-out craze in senior cornerback Thomas Graham Jr. and junior safety Jevon Holland.

Stanford: The Cardinal will also be missing some players on defense who were expected to be starters this season as Shaw expects to be without edge rusher Gabe Reid and cornerback Kyu Blu Kelly, who is also a returning starter. The Cardinal are also dealing with a couple of key opt-outs, including star left tackle Walker Little and fellow NFL Draft prospect Paulson Adebo at cornerback. Offensively, the Cardinal have plenty of returners, though the unit struggled last season. Look for junior quarterback Davis Mills to have a solid early connection with junior receivers Michael Wilson and Connor Wedington, who combined for more than 100 receptions last season.

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, Nov. 7 | Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: Autzen Stadium -- Eugene, Oregon

TV: ABC | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Game prediction, picks

With opt outs and injuries depleting both secondaries, this game could come down to which team's offensive playmakers can do more in space. Both teams return two receivers who caught 50 or more passes last season. But Oregon also returns a couple of high-caliber running backs in CJ Verdell and Cyrus Habibi-Likio. The Ducks have enough speed and talent to cover this spread. Pick: Oregon (-8)



Dennis Dodd Chip Patterson Tom Fornelli Barrett Sallee Ben Kercheval Jerry Palm David Cobb ORE -8 Oregon Oregon Stanford Oregon Stanford Oregon Oregon S/U Oregon Oregon Oregon Oregon Oregon Oregon Oregon

