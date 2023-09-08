No. 13 Oregon will try to build off a record-setting performance when it travels to Texas Tech on Saturday evening. The Ducks scored a school-record 81 points in their season opener against Portland State last week, topping their previous record of 77 points. Texas Tech is coming off a 35-33 loss to Wyoming, despite entering that game as a 13.5-point favorite. Oregon has won both previous meetings between these teams, with the most recent being in 1992.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock. Oregon is favored by 6.5 points in the latest Texas Tech vs. Oregon odds, while the over/under is set at 68.5 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Oregon vs. Texas Tech picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. The proprietary computer model is off to a fast 4-2 start on all top-rated college football picks this season. Since its inception, it has generated a stunning profit of more than $2,500 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Oregon-Texas Tech. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college football betting lines for the game:

Texas Tech vs. Oregon spread: Oregon -6.5

Texas Tech vs. Oregon over/under: 68.5 points

Texas Tech vs. Oregon money line: Texas Tech: +209, Oregon: -256

Texas Tech vs. Oregon picks: See picks here

Why Texas Tech can cover

Texas Tech is going to be motivated after its disappointing loss to Wyoming last week. The Red Raiders jumped out to a 17-0 lead in the first quarter, with senior quarterback Tyler Shough throwing a pair of touchdown passes. He finished with 338 yards and three touchdowns, completing 31 of 47 attempts.

Sophomore wide receiver Jerand Bradley led the team with eight receptions for 88 yards and a touchdown, while senior Myles Price caught six passes for 65 yards and a score. The Red Raiders beat Oklahoma and Texas last season, giving them momentum heading into this season. They have covered the spread in four of their last five games and have won six of their last seven home games.

Why Oregon can cover

The Red Raiders are going to have trouble slowing down an Oregon offense that put up a school-record 81 points last week. Senior quarterback Bo Nix completed 23 of 27 passes for 287 yards and three touchdowns, sitting out in the fourth quarter against Portland State. Junior running back Bucky Irving racked up 119 rushing yards and two touchdowns on just four carries, while sophomore Jordan James had 86 yards and three scores on 10 attempts.

Junior wide receiver Troy Franklin and sophomore wide receiver Gary Bryant Jr. both cracked the 100-yard receiving mark in last week's game. Texas Tech was outscored 20-3 in the final three quarters of regulation at Wyoming before losing in double overtime. Oregon has won 12 of its last 13 games in September and has covered the spread in seven of its last 10 games. See which team to pick here.

How to make Texas Tech vs. Oregon picks

The model has simulated Oregon vs. Texas Tech 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Texas Tech vs. Oregon, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Oregon vs. Texas Tech spread to jump on, all from the advanced computer model that's up more than $2,500 on its top-rated college football spread picks since its inception, and find out.