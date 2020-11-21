Who's Playing

UCLA @ No. 6 Oregon

Current Records: UCLA 1-1; Oregon 2-0

What to Know

A Pac-12 battle is on tap between the Oregon Ducks and the UCLA Bruins at 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Autzen Stadium. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

Oregon had a touchdown and change to spare in a 43-29 win over the Washington State Cougars last week. The Ducks' QB Tyler Shough was on fire, passing for four TDs and 312 yards on 30 attempts in addition to picking up 81 yards on the ground. Shough's 71-yard touchdown toss to RB Travis Dye in the fourth quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the night.

Meanwhile, UCLA turned the game against the California Golden Bears into a track meet and took the gold after outgaining them 440 yards to 176. The Bruins were the clear victors by a 34-10 margin over California. UCLA QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson did work as he passed for three TDs and 196 yards on 26 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 52 yards.

Oregon is the favorite in this one, with an expected 17-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (2-0), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Oregon took their game against UCLA when the teams previously met two seasons ago by a conclusive 42-21 score. Will the Ducks repeat their success, or do the Bruins have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Autzen Stadium -- Eugene, Oregon

Autzen Stadium -- Eugene, Oregon TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Ducks are a big 17-point favorite against the Bruins, according to the latest college football odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Ducks, as the game opened with the Ducks as a 14.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Oregon and UCLA both have one win in their last two games.