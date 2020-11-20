Who's Playing

UCLA @ No. 6 Oregon

Current Records: UCLA 1-1; Oregon 2-0

What to Know

The Oregon Ducks and the UCLA Bruins are set to square off in a Pac-12 matchup at 3 p.m. ET Nov. 21 at Autzen Stadium. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.

The Ducks were able to grind out a solid win over the Washington State Cougars on Saturday, winning 43-29. QB Tyler Shough had a stellar game for Oregon as he passed for four TDs and 312 yards on 30 attempts in addition to picking up 81 yards on the ground. Shough's 71-yard touchdown toss to RB Travis Dye in the fourth quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the night.

Meanwhile, UCLA ran circles around the California Golden Bears on Sunday, and the extra yardage (440 yards vs. 176 yards) paid off. The Bruins put the hurt on California with a sharp 34-10 victory. UCLA QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson did work as he passed for three TDs and 196 yards on 26 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 52 yards.

Oregon is the favorite in this one, with an expected 14.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (2-0), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Oregon took their matchup against UCLA when the teams previously met two seasons ago by a conclusive 42-21 score. Will the Ducks repeat their success, or do the Bruins have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Autzen Stadium -- Eugene, Oregon

Autzen Stadium -- Eugene, Oregon Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Ducks are a big 14.5-point favorite against the Bruins, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Oregon and UCLA both have one win in their last two games.