Oregon vs. UCLA Live updates Score, results, highlights, for Saturday's NCAAF game

Live scores, highlights and updates from the Oregon vs. UCLA football game
UCLA have been homebodies their last two matches, but they are heading out on Saturday. They will square off against Oregon at 7:30 p.m. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.
The oddsmakers predicted a rough contest for UCLA last week, and boy were they were right. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 41-10 walloping at Utah's hands. UCLA's defeat came about despite a quality game from Joshua Kelley, who rushed for 90 yards and 1 touchdown on 16 carries. If you haven't heard Kelley's name lately, then you haven't been paying much attention: he has loomed large in their past three games.
Meanwhile, the point spread favored Oregon, but luck did not. They proved to be too much for Arizona, winning handily 44-15. Oregon was down by 37-8 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.
UCLA didn't have too much trouble with Oregon the last time the two teams met as they won 31-14. The rematch might be a little tougher for UCLA since the team won't have home-field advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
