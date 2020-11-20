Chip Kelly faces his former team when the UCLA Bruins and the No. 11 Oregon Ducks square off in a Pac-12 matchup at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Autzen Stadium. Oregon is 2-0, while the Bruins are 1-1. Kelly, now at UCLA, was the head coach at Oregon from 2009 to 2012 and compiled a 46-7 record during his tenure.

The Ducks are favored by 17.5 points in the latest Oregon vs. UCLA odds from William Hill Sportsbook. The over-under for total points expected is set at 63.5.



Here are several college football odds for UCLA vs. Oregon:

Oregon vs. UCLA spread: Oregon -17.5

Oregon vs. UCLA over-under: 63.5 points

Oregon vs. UCLA money line: Oregon -800, UCLA +550

What you need to know about Oregon

The Ducks picked up a 43-29 win over the Washington State Cougars on Saturday. Quarterback Tyler Shough had a stellar game for Oregon as he passed for four TDs and 312 yards on 30 attempts in addition to picking up 81 yards on the ground. Shough's 71-yard touchdown toss to Travis Dye in the fourth quarter made for one of the highlights.

The Ducks have won both games by double digits thus far and hope to be a factor in the College Football Playoff picture. But with the Pac-12 only playing six games, they won't have much margin for error and will likely need to pile up convincing victories on a weekly basis.

What you need to know about UCLA

Meanwhile, UCLA ran circles around the California Golden Bears on Sunday, and the extra yardage (440 to 176) paid off in the 34-10 victory on a game that played on Sunday due to Pac-12 scheduling issues.. UCLA made easy work of California and carried off a 34-10 victory. UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson had a strong game with three TDs and 196 yards on 26 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 52 yards.

According to multiple reports, Thompson-Robinson is questionable for this matchup due to COVID-19 protocols, though the school hasn't confirmed anything about his status. This will be Kelly's second matchup against Oregon since joining UCLA. The Ducks won 42-21 in Autzen in 2018 when they faced off for the first time.

