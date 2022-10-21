The No. 9 UCLA Bruins will be looking to extend their unbeaten streak when they go on the road to face the 10th-ranked Oregon Ducks on Saturday afternoon. UCLA is coming off consecutive wins over ranked opponents, including a 42-32 victory against then-No. 11 Utah its last time out. Oregon has bounced back from a season-opening loss to Georgia with a five-game winning streak.

Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET. The Ducks are favored by 6.5-points in the latest Oregon vs. UCLA odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 70.5. Before entering any UCLA vs. Oregon picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

Oregon vs. UCLA spread: Oregon -6.5

Oregon vs. UCLA over/under: 70.5 points

Why Oregon can cover

Oregon opened the season with a miserable performance against Georgia, but it has been outstanding since then. The Ducks blew out then-No. 12 BYU in mid-September before adding a trio of wins over Washington State, Stanford and Arizona in their last three games. They have scored at least 40 points in all five of their wins, including a 49-point outburst against the Wildcats in their last outing.

The Ducks had the week off following their win at Arizona, so they will be prepared for this contest. Senior quarterback Bo Nix has been solid, completing 70.4% of his passes for 1,526 yards and 12 touchdowns. Oregon has won seven consecutive home games against UCLA and has won nine of the last 10 meetings between these teams overall.

Why UCLA can cover

UCLA continues to be disrespected by the betting market, as it was an underdog against then-No. 15 Washington and then-No. 11 Utah in its last two games. The Bruins picked up wins in both of those games, including a 10-point victory against the Utes two weeks ago. They are also coming off a bye, neutralizing any advantage that Oregon would have had from a scheduling standpoint.

Senior quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson has been one of the top signal callers in the conference, throwing for 1,510 yards, 15 touchdowns and just two interceptions. Senior running back Zach Charbonnet has provided balance, rushing for 615 yards and six touchdowns, averaging a ridiculous 7.1 yards per carry.

