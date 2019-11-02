Oregon vs. USC odds, line: 2019 college football picks, top predictions from expert who's 7-3 on Ducks games

Oregon looks to keep its winning streak going and continue to climb in the rankings when the No. 7 Ducks visit the Coliseum on Saturday night to take on the USC Trojans. The Ducks' only setback was against then-No. 16 Auburn in the season opener, and they have won seven straight behind senior quarterback Justin Herbert and an opportunistic defense that leads the nation with 14 interceptions. They have been tested in recent weeks, winning by four against Washington before beating Washington State 37-35 on a field goal as time expired last week. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET at the Coliseum. The Ducks are 4-point favorites in the latest Oregon vs. USC odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 62. Before considering your Oregon vs. USC picks, you need to see the college football predictions from Emory Hunt, given the success he's had picking games involving the Ducks.

Hunt is the founder and CEO of Football Gameplan, which has been supplying analysis of all levels of football since 2007, and a former running back at Louisiana-Lafayette. He knows the game from a player's perspective.

This season, Hunt is the No. 1 college football expert on SportsLine, going an incredible 67-37 on college football picks against the spread, returning $2,720 to $100 bettors. In addition, he has his finger on Oregon's pulse. In fact, he is 7-3 on his last 10 against the spread picks involving the Ducks.

Hunt has considered that Oregon's offense averages 466 yards and 36 points per game, and Herbert has thrown for 2,104 yards and 21 touchdowns, with just one interception. A veteran offensive line with a combined 196 starts paves the way for running back CJ Verdell, who ran for 257 yards and three touchdowns, including an 89-yard run, last week. Receivers Jaylon Redd (321 yards, seven TDs) and Johnny Johnson (391, two) have stepped up in the wake of tight end and top target Jacob Breeland's season-ending knee injury.

The Trojans are 2-13-1 against the spread in their last 16 games after accumulating more than 280 yards passing in their previous game. It will be tough to improve on that record against an Oregon defense that allows just 14.8 points per game. The Ducks have forced 16 turnovers, and they had two interceptions in last week's victory, with Jevon Holland returning his fourth of the season for a TD. The Ducks also clamp down in the red zone, allowing touchdowns only a third of the time (33.3 percent, third in FBS).

But just because the Ducks get it done on both sides of the ball doesn't mean they will will cover the USC vs. Oregon spread on Saturday.

This is the Trojans' second time as home underdogs this season. The first was against Utah, when they were 9-point underdogs, and they won outright 30-27. USC has plenty of young talent, and freshman quarterback Kedon Slovis has stepped in to steady the offense. He is completing 72.3 percent of his passes for 1,625 yards and 13 touchdowns. He has an elite receiving corps, with Michael Pittman (755 yards, seven TDs), Tyler Vaughns (638-5) and Amon-Ra St. Brown (432-4).

USC's defense is anchored by linebacker John Houston, who has 70 tackles, 2.5 sacks and a fumble recovery. It is also solid up front, producing 22 sacks, with Jay Tufele (2.5), Marlon Tuipulotu (1.5) and Caleb Tremblay (1.5) holding it down while leader Drake Jackson (3.5) recovers from a high ankle sprain.

