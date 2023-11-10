The USC Trojans (7-3) will try to play spoiler when they go on the road to face the No. 6 Oregon Ducks (8-1) on Saturday night. USC has lost three of its last four games, including a 52-42 setback against then-No. 5 Washington last week. The Trojans have fallen to third place in the Pac-12 standings, sitting one game back of Oregon and two games back of Washington. Oregon has won three straight games since its loss to Washington, keeping its College Football Playoff hopes alive.

Kickoff is set for 10:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. The Ducks are favored by 15 points in the latest Oregon vs. USC odds, while the over/under is set at 75 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any USC vs. Oregon picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a stunning profit of well over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on USC-Oregon. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college football betting lines for the game:

Oregon vs. USC spread: Oregon -15

Oregon vs. USC over/under: 75 points

Oregon vs. USC money line: Oregon: -744, USC: +512

Oregon vs. USC picks: See picks here

Oregon vs. USC live stream: fubo (try for free)

Why Oregon can cover

Oregon has won seven of its nine games by at least two touchdowns, with its lone loss coming at Washington last month. The Ducks cruised to a 35-6 win at then-No. 13 Utah two weeks ago before blowing out California in a 63-19 final last week. Quarterback Bo Nix remains a Heisman Trophy candidate with 2,723 yards, 25 touchdowns and just two interceptions.

Nix has also rushed for five touchdowns to lead the nation's top scoring offense, averaging 47.4 points per game. He is facing a USC defense that allowed 49 points against California and 52 points to Washington, giving up 41 points in five of its last six games. The Trojans fired defensive coordinator Alex Grinch on Sunday, and they are going to have trouble getting any stops on Saturday night.

Why USC can cover

While USC's defense has not been playing well, its offense will make it difficult for Oregon to win this game with margin. The Trojans rank second nationally in scoring offense (45.5 ppg), and they have scored no fewer than 32 points in any of their conference games. They are led by reigning Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams, who completed 27 of 35 passes for 312 yards and three touchdowns against Washington last week.

Williams has thrown for 2,958 yards and 28 touchdowns while rushing for 146 yards and another 10 scores. Junior running back MarShawn Lloyd leads the rushing attack with 99 carries for 766 yards and eight touchdowns, averaging 7.7 yards per carry. USC is trying to keep its slim Pac-12 title hopes alive, making this a must-win situation for the Trojans. See which team to pick here.

How to make Oregon vs. USC picks

The model has simulated USC vs. Oregon 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Oregon vs. USC, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the USC vs. Oregon spread to jump on, all from the advanced computer model that's up well over $2,000 on its top-rated college football spread picks since its inception, and find out.