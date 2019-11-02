Oregon vs. USC score: Live game updates, highlights, college football scores, full coverage

A team that wants to receive a College Football Playoff berth needs two things to happen. First, it needs to win games. No. 7 Oregon has done plenty of that. Following a season-opening loss to No. 11 Auburn, the Ducks have won seven straight and find themselves in the driver's seat in the Pac-12. The other thing a playoff team needs is a little luck, and Oregon got some of that last week as well when Oklahoma fell to Kansas State

Of course, luck won't do the Ducks much good if they don't keep winning, and the Trojans of USC would love to crush their dreams. While USC is only 5-3 overall, it's 4-1 in conference play and atop the Pac-12 South thanks to its tie-breaking win over Utah. In other words, this could be a preview of the Pac-12 Championship Game.

