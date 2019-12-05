Oregon vs. Utah: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Oregon vs. Utah football game
Who's Playing
No. 14 Oregon (home) vs. No. 6 Utah (away)
Current Records: Oregon 10-2; Utah 11-1
What to Know
The Oregon Ducks and the Utah Utes are even-steven against one another since September of 2015 (both 2-2), but not for long. Oregon and Utah will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 8 p.m. ET on Friday at Levi's Stadium. Since neither squad is a stranger to landslide victories this season, you'd better bet it will be hard-fought showdown.
On Saturday, Oregon had a touchdown and change to spare in a 24-10 victory over the Oregon State Beavers. The squad ran away with 17 points in the first half and mostly just sat on those in the second to pick up the win.
Meanwhile, Utah was the big favorite in their most recent game, and for good reason. They blew past the Colorado Buffaloes 45-15. TE Brant Kuithe had a stellar game for the Utes as he picked up 59 yards on the ground on two carries and snatched two receiving TDs.
Their wins bumped Oregon to 10-2 and Utah to 11-1. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Ducks enter the contest with only four rushing touchdowns allowed, good for second best in the nation. As for the Utes, they rank first in the league when it comes to rushing yards allowed per game, with only 56.3 on average. Looks like yards on the ground might be a bit hard to com by this week.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Levi's Stadium -- Santa Clara, California
- TV: ABC
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Utes are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Ducks.
Over/Under: 50
See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Oregon and Utah both have two wins in their last four games.
- Nov 10, 2018 - Utah 32 vs. Oregon 25
- Oct 28, 2017 - Oregon 41 vs. Utah 20
- Nov 19, 2016 - Oregon 30 vs. Utah 28
- Sep 26, 2015 - Utah 62 vs. Oregon 20
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
CFB expert picks, Championship Week
Barrett Sallee has locked in his top three plays for Championship Week.
-
Wazzu extends Leach through 2024
Leach has the Cougars in the postseason for a fifth straight year
-
Ohio State vs. Wisconsin odds, B10 picks
The SportsLine Projection Model has simulated Ohio State vs. Wisconsin in the Big Ten Championship...
-
LSU vs. Georgia odds, SEC picks, sims
The SportsLine Projection Model has simulated LSU vs. Georgia in the SEC Championship Game...
-
Alcorn State vs. Southern odds, picks
Emory Hunt has his finger on the pulse of college football.
-
Six Pack: Prepping for Championship Week
It's time to #TrustTheProcess and finish strong
-
Oklahoma runs past OK State in Bedlam
Oklahoma leaned on its rushing attack to win a key rivalry game on Saturday night
-
Florida dominates rival FSU in The Swamp
No. 11 Florida closed out its regular season with an emphatic victory over rival Florida State...
-
Hawaii vs. Army West Point live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Hawaii vs. Army West Point football game