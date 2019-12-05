Oregon vs. Utah: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

No. 14 Oregon (home) vs. No. 6 Utah (away)

Current Records: Oregon 10-2; Utah 11-1

What to Know

The Oregon Ducks and the Utah Utes are even-steven against one another since September of 2015 (both 2-2), but not for long. Oregon and Utah will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 8 p.m. ET on Friday at Levi's Stadium. Since neither squad is a stranger to landslide victories this season, you'd better bet it will be hard-fought showdown.

On Saturday, Oregon had a touchdown and change to spare in a 24-10 victory over the Oregon State Beavers. The squad ran away with 17 points in the first half and mostly just sat on those in the second to pick up the win.

Meanwhile, Utah was the big favorite in their most recent game, and for good reason. They blew past the Colorado Buffaloes 45-15. TE Brant Kuithe had a stellar game for the Utes as he picked up 59 yards on the ground on two carries and snatched two receiving TDs.

Their wins bumped Oregon to 10-2 and Utah to 11-1. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Ducks enter the contest with only four rushing touchdowns allowed, good for second best in the nation. As for the Utes, they rank first in the league when it comes to rushing yards allowed per game, with only 56.3 on average. Looks like yards on the ground might be a bit hard to com by this week.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Levi's Stadium -- Santa Clara, California

Levi's Stadium -- Santa Clara, California TV: ABC

ABC Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Utes are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Ducks.

Over/Under: 50

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Oregon and Utah both have two wins in their last four games.