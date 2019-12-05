Oregon vs. Utah odds, line: 2019 Pac-12 Championship Game picks, predictions from advanced model

The No. 5 Utah Utes look for their first conference title when they take on the No. 13 Oregon Ducks in Friday's 2019 Pac-12 Championship Game. The Utes (11-1) won the Pac-12 South with an 8-1 record, while the Ducks (10-2) won the Pac-12 North, also with an 8-1 mark. Kickoff from Levi's Stadium is set for 8 p.m. ET, and Utah won the last meeting between the schools, 32-25, at home on Nov. 10, 2018. The Utes are 6.5-point favorites in the latest Oregon vs. Utah odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 46.5. Before making any Utah vs. Oregon picks of your own, scope out the 2019 Pac-12 Championship Game predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen huge returns since its inception. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $4,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it over that time is way up.

Now, the model has set its sights on Oregon vs. Utah. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and has generated a strong against the spread pick that is hitting in over 60 percent of simulations. You can head to SportsLine to see it. Now, here are the college football lines and trends for Utah vs. Oregon:

Utah vs. Oregon spread: Utah -6.5

Utah vs. Oregon over-under: 46.5 points

Utah vs. Oregon money line: Oregon +200, Utah -250

UTAH: Averaging 453.6 yards per game

ORE: Averaging 35.8 points per game

The model knows Utah will be playing in its second straight Pac-12 Championship Game after losing 10-3 to Washington in last year's matchup. A win over the Ducks will give Utah its first in a conference title game and its ninth straight victory, its longest winning streak since going 13-0 in 2008. The Utes have scored 30-plus points 10 times this year, the most number of times doing so since 2008.

Senior quarterback Tyler Huntley has been one of the most accurate passers in the Pac-12 and completed 188-of-249 passes (75.5 percent) for 2,773 yards and 16 touchdowns. He is the Utes' third-leading rusher as well, carrying 74 times for 255 yards (3.4 average) and five touchdowns.

But just because the Utes find themselves back in the title game does not guarantee they will cover the Oregon vs. Utah spread in the Pac-12 Championship Game 2019.

That's because Oregon is no stranger to success, having won five division titles - 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2019 - and 11 conference crowns, the last coming in 2014. Oregon is 5-1 against the spread in its last six games following an against-the-spread loss.

Offensively, the Ducks are led by senior quarterback Justin Herbert, who is having a phenomenal season, completing 258-of-382 passes for 3,140 yards and 31 touchdowns. He has thrown for 10 touchdowns over the past four games and eclipsed 300 yards in two of his past three outings.

So who wins Utah vs. Oregon in the Pac-12 Championship Game 2019? And which side of the spread can you bank on in over 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Utah vs. Oregon spread to jump on Friday, all from the advanced model that is up nearly $4,000 on its top-rated college football picks, and find out.