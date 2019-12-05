Oregon vs. Utah odds, line: 2019 Pac-12 Championship Game picks, predictions from advanced model
SportsLine's proven computer model simulated Friday's Utah vs. Oregon game 10,000 times.
The No. 5 Utah Utes look for their first conference title when they take on the No. 13 Oregon Ducks in Friday's 2019 Pac-12 Championship Game. The Utes (11-1) won the Pac-12 South with an 8-1 record, while the Ducks (10-2) won the Pac-12 North, also with an 8-1 mark. Kickoff from Levi's Stadium is set for 8 p.m. ET, and Utah won the last meeting between the schools, 32-25, at home on Nov. 10, 2018. The Utes are 6.5-point favorites in the latest Oregon vs. Utah odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 46.5. Before making any Utah vs. Oregon picks of your own, scope out the 2019 Pac-12 Championship Game predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.
The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen huge returns since its inception. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $4,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it over that time is way up.
Now, the model has set its sights on Oregon vs. Utah. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and has generated a strong against the spread pick that is hitting in over 60 percent of simulations. You can head to SportsLine to see it. Now, here are the college football lines and trends for Utah vs. Oregon:
- Utah vs. Oregon spread: Utah -6.5
- Utah vs. Oregon over-under: 46.5 points
- Utah vs. Oregon money line: Oregon +200, Utah -250
- UTAH: Averaging 453.6 yards per game
- ORE: Averaging 35.8 points per game
The model knows Utah will be playing in its second straight Pac-12 Championship Game after losing 10-3 to Washington in last year's matchup. A win over the Ducks will give Utah its first in a conference title game and its ninth straight victory, its longest winning streak since going 13-0 in 2008. The Utes have scored 30-plus points 10 times this year, the most number of times doing so since 2008.
Senior quarterback Tyler Huntley has been one of the most accurate passers in the Pac-12 and completed 188-of-249 passes (75.5 percent) for 2,773 yards and 16 touchdowns. He is the Utes' third-leading rusher as well, carrying 74 times for 255 yards (3.4 average) and five touchdowns.
But just because the Utes find themselves back in the title game does not guarantee they will cover the Oregon vs. Utah spread in the Pac-12 Championship Game 2019.
That's because Oregon is no stranger to success, having won five division titles - 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2019 - and 11 conference crowns, the last coming in 2014. Oregon is 5-1 against the spread in its last six games following an against-the-spread loss.
Offensively, the Ducks are led by senior quarterback Justin Herbert, who is having a phenomenal season, completing 258-of-382 passes for 3,140 yards and 31 touchdowns. He has thrown for 10 touchdowns over the past four games and eclipsed 300 yards in two of his past three outings.
So who wins Utah vs. Oregon in the Pac-12 Championship Game 2019? And which side of the spread can you bank on in over 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Utah vs. Oregon spread to jump on Friday, all from the advanced model that is up nearly $4,000 on its top-rated college football picks, and find out.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
USC's curious retention of Clay Helton
USC could have retained Helton after the UCLA game or as early as Sunday, but it waited
-
Reports: USC retaining Helton for 2020
The Trojans hope Helton can recapture the magic that saw them go to consecutive New Year's...
-
Colorado State fires coach Mike Bobo
The Rams posted back-to-back losing seasons under Bobo
-
Schools in transition before signing day
Checking in on how the approaching early signing period is impacting programs with coaching...
-
Championship Week odds, best picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every college football Championship Week game...
-
Will we have new blood in the CFP?
LSU has also never been in the four-team field, but the Tigers are hardly disenfranchised
-
Oklahoma runs past OK State in Bedlam
Oklahoma leaned on its rushing attack to win a key rivalry game on Saturday night
-
Florida dominates rival FSU in The Swamp
No. 11 Florida closed out its regular season with an emphatic victory over rival Florida State...
-
Hawaii vs. Army West Point live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Hawaii vs. Army West Point football game