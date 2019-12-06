Oregon vs. Utah odds, line: 2019 Pac-12 Championship Game picks, predictions from dialed-in model

The No. 13 Oregon Ducks will look to continue their mastery of the No. 5 Utah Utes when they clash in the 2019 Pac-12 Conference Championship Game on Friday. The Ducks (11-1, 8-1) lead the all-time series 22-10 and have won five of the last seven meetings, while the Utes (11-1, 8-1) are 1-1 against Oregon when both teams are ranked. Friday's game from Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. ET, and Oregon has had eight 10-plus win seasons since 2008. The Utes are favored by 6.5 in the latest Oregon vs. Utah odds, while the over-under is 46, down 4.5 from the opener. You'll want to see the latest 2019 Pac-12 Championship Game predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model before entering any Utah vs. Oregon picks of your own.

Utah vs. Oregon spread: Utah -6.5

Utah vs. Oregon over-under: 46 points

Utah vs. Oregon money line: Oregon +200, Utah -250

UTAH: Averaging 453.6 yards per game

ORE: Averaging 35.8 points per game

The model knows the Utes have held 11 of their 12 opponents to under 100 yards rushing and outscored their foes 193-61 in the second half of the season. For the year, Utah has outscored its opponents by an average of 35.6 to 11.3. The Utes are also 7-0 against the spread in their last seven games following a straight-up win.

Senior running back Zack Moss has torn apart opposing defenses, rushing 200 times for 1,246 yards and 15 touchdowns. He has rushed for 100 yards seven times and ran for triple-digit yardage in four of the past five games, including a 26-carry, 203-yard performance at Arizona on Nov. 23. He has also scored at least one touchdown in his last seven games.

But just because the Utes find themselves back in the title game does not guarantee they will cover the Oregon vs. Utah spread in the Pac-12 Championship Game 2019.

That's because Oregon is no stranger to the Pac-12 title game, making its third appearance since the game was added in 2011 and its first since 2014. The Ducks' three appearances are the second-most in the conference behind Stanford's four, while they are one of three teams to win the title game twice. Oregon is one of five FBS teams to rank in the top 16 nationally in scoring offense (35.8) and scoring defense (15.8).

Offensively, sophomore running back CJ Verdell needs 37 yards rushing to become just the fifth Oregon running back with back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons and would join Royce Freeman and LaMichael James as the only Ducks running backs to rush for 1,000 yards as freshmen and sophomores. Verdell was the first player in school history with 250 yards rushing and 50 yards receiving in a game when he accomplished that feat against Washington State on Oct. 26.

