Oregon vs. Utah odds, line: 2019 Pac-12 Championship Game picks, predictions from proven model

The No. 5 Utah Utes look to continue their domination over conference opponents on Friday when they battle the No. 13 Oregon Ducks in the 2019 Pac-12 Championship Game. The Utes (11-1, 8-1) finished one game ahead of USC and four ahead of Arizona State and UCLA in the Pac-12 South, while the Ducks (10-2, 8-1) were four games better than California, Washington and Oregon State in the Pac-12 North. The game kicks off at 8 p.m. ET from Levi's Stadium. Utah's only loss was a 30-23 decision at USC on Sept. 20. The Utes are favored by 6.5 points in the latest Utah vs. Oregon odds, while the over-under is 46, down sharply after opening at 50.5.





Utah vs. Oregon spread: Utah -6.5

Utah vs. Oregon over-under: 46 points

Utah vs. Oregon money line: Oregon +200, Utah -250

UTAH: Averaging 453.6 yards per game

ORE: Averaging 35.8 points per game

The model knows the Utes have held 11 of their 12 opponents to under 100 yards rushing and outscored their foes 193-61 in the second half of the season. For the year, Utah has outscored its opponents by an average of 35.6 to 11.3. The Utes are also 7-0 against the spread in their last seven games following a straight-up win.

Senior running back Zack Moss has torn apart opposing defenses, rushing 200 times for 1,246 yards and 15 touchdowns. He has rushed for 100 yards seven times and ran for triple-digit yardage in four of the past five games, including a 26-carry, 203-yard performance at Arizona on Nov. 23. He has also scored at least one touchdown in his last seven games.

But just because the Utes find themselves back in the title game does not guarantee they will cover the Oregon vs. Utah spread in the Pac-12 Championship Game 2019.

That's because Oregon is no stranger to success, having won five division titles - 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2019 - and 11 conference crowns, the last coming in 2014. Oregon is 5-1 against the spread in its last six games following an against-the-spread loss.

Offensively, the Ducks are led by senior quarterback Justin Herbert, who is having a phenomenal season, completing 258-of-382 passes for 3,140 yards and 31 touchdowns. He has thrown for 10 touchdowns over the past four games and eclipsed 300 yards in two of his past three outings.

