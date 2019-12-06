Oregon vs. Utah odds, line: 2019 Pac-12 Championship Game picks, predictions from top model

The fifth-ranked Utah Utes will look to crash the College Football Playoff and finish in the top four when they battle the No. 13 Oregon Ducks in the 2019 Pac-12 Championship Game on Friday at Levi's Stadium. The Utes (11-1, 8-1) are in prime position to make the leap with a victory over the Ducks (10-2, 8-1) with a loss by any of the teams in front of them. Kickoff is slated for 8 p.m. ET. Utah is on a roll, having defeated eight straight Pac-12 opponents for the first time since joining the conference in 2011. The Utes are 6.5-point favorites in the latest Oregon vs. Utah odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 45.5, down five from the opener. You'll want to see the latest 2019 Pac-12 Championship Game predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model before entering any Utah vs. Oregon picks of your own.

Now, the model has set its sights on Oregon vs. Utah. Now, here are the college football lines and trends for Utah vs. Oregon:

Utah vs. Oregon spread: Utah -6.5

Utah vs. Oregon over-under: 45.5 points

Utah vs. Oregon money line: Oregon +200, Utah -250

UTAH: Averaging 453.6 yards per game

ORE: Averaging 35.8 points per game

The model knows Utah has clinched its sixth straight winning season and seventh in nine years since joining the conference. Since taking over as coach in 2004, Kyle Whittingham has compiled a 131-62 record, including 11-2 in bowl games. The Utes are out to win their first conference crown since winning the Mountain West in 2008. Utah enters the game 8-0 against the spread in their last eight games overall.

One of the Utes' top weapons is sophomore tight end Brant Kuithe, who leads the team with 29 receptions for 550 yards and six touchdowns. Kuithe has been a thorn in the opposition's side, especially the last three weeks. Last week against Colorado, he caught two touchdown passes. The previous week at Arizona, he had four catches for 81 yards, while catching five passes for 132 yards and a touchdown against UCLA on Nov. 16.

But just because the Utes find themselves back in the title game does not guarantee they will cover the Oregon vs. Utah spread in the Pac-12 Championship Game 2019.

That's because Oregon is no stranger to the Pac-12 title game, making its third appearance since the game was added in 2011 and its first since 2014. The Ducks' three appearances are the second-most in the conference behind Stanford's four, while they are one of three teams to win the title game twice. Oregon is one of five FBS teams to rank in the top 16 nationally in scoring offense (35.8) and scoring defense (15.8).

Offensively, sophomore running back CJ Verdell needs 37 yards rushing to become just the fifth Oregon running back with back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons and would join Royce Freeman and LaMichael James as the only Ducks running backs to rush for 1,000 yards as freshmen and sophomores. Verdell was the first player in school history with 250 yards rushing and 50 yards receiving in a game when he accomplished that feat against Washington State on Oct. 26.

