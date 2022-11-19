The No. 10 Utah Utes travel to Eugene to face the No. 12 Oregon Ducks in a crucial late-season matchup which may decide one of the representatives in the Pac-12 conference championship game in two weeks. Both teams are 8-2; Utah enters off a 42-7 home win over Stanford, while Oregon lost to Washington at home, 37-34. Last year these teams faced off twice, in late-November and two weeks later in the Pac-12 Championship Game in Las Vegas. The Utes smashed the Ducks 38-7 in Salt Lake City the first time before nearly duplicating the score, 38-10, with a Rose Bowl berth on the line. Oregon is 6-3 against the spread, while Utah is 5-4 ATS in 2022.

Oregon vs. Utah spread: Oregon -3

Oregon vs. Utah over/under: 61.5 points

What you need to know about Utah

The Utes have won four in a row including the last two weeks in blowout fashion at home against Arizona and Stanford. Quarterback Cameron Rising threw for 219 yards and three scores against the Cardinal and backup Nate Johnson completed his only pass for a 16 yard touchdown. Most importantly for the Utes was the return to form from running back Tavion Thomas, who rushed for 180 yards and two scores on 22 carries. The 100+ yard performance was Thomas' first since Week 1 and the multi-touchdown effort was his second such performance of the season. He now has rushed for 632 yards and seven touchdowns despite missing one game and being limited in several others.

In the two matchups vs. Oregon last season, Rising threw for under 180 yards twice and only had one touchdown pass against two interceptions. But Utah's ground game, led by Thomas, pummeled the Ducks. The Utes totaled 399 rushing yards and seven scores, including five from Thomas. This year's Oregon team is much more susceptible to the pass than the run though, allowing 289.7 yards per game passing and only 108.2 rushing (18th best in the country).

What you need to know about Oregon

How will the Ducks bounce back from a crushing loss to their northwest rival, Washington? That's the biggest storyline heading into this weekend's matchup of top-15 teams. Coach Dan Lanning's curious decision to go for a fourth and one on his own 34 yard line in a tie game with under 90 seconds to go was curious at best. But it was amplified by the fact that star QB Bo Nix was off the field due to injury at the time. Running back Noah Whittington lost a yard, Washington took over and kicked a 43 yard field goal leaving the Ducks without time to get into field goal range themselves. Though they're out of the College Football Playoff discussion, the Ducks still have a chance to play for a Pac-12 Championship Game berth and beyond that, a Rose Bowl appearance.

Nix had another fantastic performance against Washington, throwing for 280 yards and two scores, while rushing for 59 yards and another score on nine attempts. Troy Franklin caught five passes for a season-high 139 yards and a touchdown. Whittington (20-108-1) and Bucky Irving (19-143-0) had impressive games en route to more than 300 yards on the ground by the Ducks. In total, Oregon racked up 592 yards of total offense but surrendered 522 in the defeat.

