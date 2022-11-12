Who's Playing

No. 25 Washington @ No. 6 Oregon

Current Records: Washington 7-2; Oregon 8-1

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Oregon Ducks are heading back home. Oregon and the Washington Huskies will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Autzen Stadium. Washington will need to watch out since the Ducks have now posted big point totals in their last eight contests.

You're bound to get a positive result if you outscore your opponent every quarter, and that's exactly how it played out for Oregon last week. They put a hurting on the Colorado Buffaloes on the road to the tune of 49-10. The game was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 28-7. It was another big night for Oregon's QB Bo Nix, who passed for two TDs and 274 yards on 24 attempts in addition to punching in two rushing touchdowns and snatching one receiving TD.

Washington decided to play defense against itself last Friday, but the team still came out ahead despite their 97 penalty yards. They had just enough and edged out the Oregon State Beavers 24-21. No one had a standout game offensively for the Huskies, but they got scores from RB Wayne Taulapapa and TE Jack Westover.

The Ducks are the favorite in this one, with an expected 13.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a five-game streak of ATS wins.

Oregon is now 8-1 while Washington sits at 7-2. A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: Oregon ranks second in the nation when it comes to yards per game, with 520.6 on average. The Huskies have displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they enter the contest with 370.2 passing yards per game on average, which is the best in the nation.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Autzen Stadium -- Eugene, Oregon

Autzen Stadium -- Eugene, Oregon TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Ducks are a big 13.5-point favorite against the Huskies, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Oregon have won four out of their last six games against Washington.