Oregon vs. Washington odds: 2019 College football picks, predictions from expert who's 4-0 on Huskies game

The Oregon Ducks and Washington Huskies have a recent history of high-stakes Pac-12 contests and they are set for another one Saturday. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET from Husky Stadium. These clubs historically battle for the North Division title and each has two conference championships this decade. The Huskies overcame a 30-27 overtime loss at Oregon last year to win their second Pac-12 title in the past three years. But the Ducks (5-1, 3-0), who are in first place, appear to be in commanding position to represent the North in this year's title game and a win Saturday would all but seal their fate. The Huskies (5-2, 2-2) can stay alive with the upset. The Ducks are 3-point favorites and the over-under for total points scored is 48.5 in the latest Oregon vs. Washington odds.

The Ducks must move on without tight end Jacob Breeland, their leading receiver who suffered a season-ending leg injury against Colorado. He had 405 yards with six touchdowns and likely was headed toward All-America honors. The good news is, they have seen other players emerge as reliable targets and newcomers contribute to the fold.

Receiver Jaylon Redd has scored in five straight games and the junior now has 26 catches for 260 yards. Freshman Mycah Pittman recently returned from injury and has seven catches for 100 yards in his first two collegiate games. Nine different players registered catches against Colorado, with five finishing with at least 24 receiving yards as quarterback Justin Herbert spread the ball around.

Oregon has not allowed an opponent to reach double-digit points since the Week 1 loss to Auburn. Even so, there's no guarantee the Ducks will cover the Washington vs. Oregon spread.

Washington bounced back from the loss to Stanford with a 51-27 victory at Arizona last week. The Huskies trailed 17-13 at the intermission, but took command with a 14-0 burst in the third quarter. Quarterback Jacob Eason had an efficient game, going 15-of-22 for 243 yards and two touchdowns. Salvon Ahmed had 23 carries for 95 yards and three scores. Washington held the Wildcats to 10 second-half points, all of which came in the fourth quarter with the outcome in hand, and forced four turnovers.

