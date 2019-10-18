Oregon vs. Washington odds, game time: 2019 College football picks, predictions from expert who's 4-0

The Oregon Ducks look to maintain control of the Pac-12 North race when they visit the Washington Huskies on Saturday. Kickoff from Husky Stadium is at 3:30 p.m. ET. This matchup has long been seen as one that would likely determine the Pac-12 North winner and conference front-runner. The Ducks (5-1, 3-0) would take command with a victory and likely reach the Pac-12 title game barring a late-season collapse, while the Huskies (5-2, 2-2) could make the rest of the season interesting with an upset. The Ducks are three-point favorites and the over-under for total points scored is 48.5 in the latest Oregon vs. Washington odds. Before you make any Washington vs. Oregon picks, you need to hear from SportsLine's resident Huskies expert, Josh Nagel.

A Reno-based handicapper with more than 20 years of experience in the sports wagering industry, Nagel specializes in collegiate athletics and was SportsLine's top college football analyst last year. He is in the midst of another strong season for SportsLine members. What's more, he has a keen sense for the tendencies of these Pac-12 programs, and won four straight against the spread picks on games involving Washington.

Two weeks ago, Nagel told SportsLine members that Washington (-14.5) would struggle against a rebuilding Stanford club in what his historically a tight and physical contest. The Cardinal dominated from the outset and pulled the 23-13 outright upset. Anyone who followed Nagel's advice picked up another easy winner, and those who have consistently followed him are way up.

Now, he has zeroed in on Oregon vs. Washington from every angle and released another strong against the spread pick that he's only sharing over at SportsLine.

Nagel knows the Ducks have won five straight since a season-opening loss to Auburn and warmed up for this huge rivalry game with a 45-3 blowout of Colorado last week. Oregon broke the game open with a 17-0 spurt in the second quarter and never looked back. Heisman candidate Justin Herbert threw for 261 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions. The balanced Ducks also piled up 252 rushing yards, led by CJ Verdell with 171 yards on 14 carries.

Oregon has not allowed an opponent to reach double-digit points since the Week 1 loss to Auburn. Even so, there's no guarantee they will cover the Washington vs. Oregon spread.

Washington bounced back from the loss to Stanford with a 51-27 victory at Arizona last week. The Huskies trailed 17-13 at the intermission, but took command with a 14-0 burst in the third quarter. Quarterback Jacob Eason had an efficient game, going 15-of-22 for 243 yards and two touchdowns. Salvon Ahmed had 23 carries for 95 yards and three scores. Washington held the Wildcats to 10 second-half points, all of which came in the fourth quarter with the outcome in hand, and forced four turnovers.

Nagel has broken down this matchup from every angle and identified the critical factor that has him all over one side of the spread. He's only sharing it at SportsLine.

Who wins Oregon vs. Washington? And what critical factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Oregon vs. Washington spread you should jump on Saturday, all from the seasoned expert who has hit four straight against the spread picks on Washington, and find out.