The Washington Huskies and Oregon Ducks are set to meet in a high-stakes rematch Friday night in the 2023 Pac-12 Championship Game. The winner between the Huskies and Ducks will not only take the final Pac-12 football banner before a majority of the conference departs next year, but also likely secures a berth in the College Football Playoff. The teams met in Week 7 of the regular season and the Huskies escaped with a 36-33 victory in a memorable battle on their home field. However, the Ducks have since won six straight by an average of 26 points to set up this rematch.

Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The Ducks are 9.5-point favorites and the over/under for total points scored is 66 in the latest Oregon vs. Washington odds via SportsLine consensus. Before making any Washington vs. Oregon picks, check out the college football predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Oregon vs. Washington point spread: Oregon -9.5

Oregon vs. Washington over/under: 66 points

Oregon vs. Washington money line: Oregon -373, Washington +292

WASH: The Huskies are a betting underdog for the first time in the 2023 season

ORE: The Ducks have covered the spread in four of their past five games

Why Oregon can cover

In short, the Ducks are arguably playing better than any team in the country right now. While all the teams ranked above them have been pushed to the brink at least once in the past month, the high-powered Ducks have had no worries despite facing capable opposition. In their last outing, the Ducks dominated rival and bowl-bound Oregon State 31-7, and their only single-digit victory in the past six came in a 36-27 home win over USC in which the Trojans managed 13 fourth-quarter points with the outcome already well in hand.

Oregon arguably outplayed Washington most of the way in the first meeting, a seesaw battle that appeared destined to come down to the final possession. The Ducks saw a potential game-tying field goal from 43 yards sail wide as time expired, but Washington was fortunate to come out on top. The Ducks outgained the Huskies 541-415 in total yardage, went 10-for-16 on third-down conversions while holding Washington to 5-of-11. Heisman candidate Bo Nix threw for 337 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions. See which team to pick here.

Why Washington can cover

The battle-tested and experienced Huskies, behind fellow Heisman candidate Michael Penix Jr., have repeatedly shown resilience in the face of adversity and the ability to deliver key plays when they matter the most. Against Oregon in the first meeting, they stopped the Ducks on downs when Oregon was about one more first down away from sealing the victory. They found the end zone two plays later, with Penix hitting Rome Odunze with an 18-yard touchdown pass that stood up as the game-winner.

Moreover, the Huskies survived another grueling challenge at Oregon State two weeks ago In Corvallis, where the Beavers had won 16 of their past 17 contests. The gritty Beavers held Washington scoreless in the second half while fighting back from a 12-point halftime deficit. But Penix again delivered on Washington's final drive with a couple of clutch throws that allowed the Huskies to run the clock out. Washington also faced a stiff challenge last week in its rivalry game against an underachieving Washington State club that needed an upset win to become bowl eligible. The Huskies again answered the call with the game on the line and walked away with a 24-21 victory when kicker Grady Gross drilled a 42-yard field goal at the horn. See which team to pick here.

