Oregon vs. Washington: Prediction, pick, odds, line, point spread, football game, kickoff time, preview

There are three games this week between ranked teams in college football and two are in the Pac-12. No. 12 Oregon and No. 25 Washington may very well be battling for supremacy in the Pac-12 North when all is said and done, but even that won't be cleared up for another six weeks.

There's sound logic in believing this will be the toughest conference game of the season for both teams. Of the two, Washington has more ground to make up after losing to Cal and Stanford. Oregon is undefeated in Pac-12 play, but a tough back-end of the slate is on the horizon, starting Saturday. What other storylines are there to follow for this mid-afternoon matchup of Pac-12 heavyweights? Let's parse through them.

Storylines

Oregon: I'll be interested to see how this offense plays without star tight end Jake Breeland, who is lost for the season to a knee injury he suffered against Colorado. Breeland was quarterback Justin Herbert's safety net, leading the team with 26 grabs for 405 yards and six touchdowns. Moreover, he led the FBS in receiving yards and was tied for the lead in touchdowns among tight ends at the time of his injury. His absence simply cannot be overstated, especially within the context of Oregon's overall passing game struggles. Sure, Herbert himself has been efficient, tossing for 17 touchdowns to just one pick while averaging 8.3 yards per attempt. But injuries and drops have plagued this pass-catching group. Getting guys like freshman Mycah Pittman back has been helpful, but Washington's pass defense remains as strong as ever.

Washington: 2019 has been a bit uncharacteristic for the Huskies. Two early losses to Cal and Stanford saw Washington's offense take some noticeable steps back. The Cardinal also had little problem pushing Washington's defense around, surprising both in and of itself and especially because Stanford was down to backups along its offensive line. The season is by no means lost, but there's a real opportunity for Chris Petersen's team to turn a corner and close the gap with Oregon in the North race. This would also be a big game for quarterback Jacob Eason. The Georgia transfer has all the tools that Herbert has, and a big game against a strong Ducks defense would give him more of the spotlight.

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, Oct. 19 | Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: Husky Stadium -- Seattle, Washington

TV: ABC | Live stream: WatchESPN.com

Game prediction, picks

Both defenses are well-coached -- Oregon defensive coordinator Andy Avalos should be a Broyles Award finalist -- and ahead of the offenses, despite the fact that there's a lot of raw talent at quarterback for both teams. I don't expect a lot of points and this probably comes down to whichever team avoids a catastrophic mistake. If this game were in Eugene, I'd pick the Ducks without much of a thought. Regardless of the score, though, this one appears to be tight enough for Washington to cover at home. Pick: Washington +2.5

