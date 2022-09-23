The Washington State Cougars will be looking to extend their unbeaten start to the season when they face the No. 15 Oregon Ducks on Saturday afternoon. Washington State has already recorded one upset this year, knocking off then-No. 19 Wisconsin on the road two weeks ago. Oregon has bounced back from a blowout loss to Georgia with wins over Eastern Washington and then-No. 12 BYU.

Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. ET. The Ducks are favored by 6.5 points in the latest Washington State vs. Oregon odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 57.5. Before entering any Oregon vs. Washington State picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

Washington State vs. Oregon spread: Washington State +6.5

Washington State vs. Oregon over/under: 57.5 points

Why Washington State can cover

Washington State is entering this game with momentum after winning its first three games of the season. The Cougars have taken care of business against Idaho and Colorado State at home, along with pulling off an upset at then-No. 19 Wisconsin as 17.5-point underdogs in Week 2. Their offense was clicking last week, as sophomore quarterback Cameron Ward threw for 300 yards and four touchdowns in the blowout against Colorado State.

Junior running back Nakia Watson has rushed 36 times for 224 yards and a touchdown, averaging 6.2 yards per carry. Oregon's only road game this season resulted in a lopsided loss against Georgia. Plus, the Ducks have only covered the spread once in their last five trips to Washington State.

Why Oregon can cover

Oregon looks like a completely different team than it did against Georgia to open the season. That loss has looked more and more excusable as the season has progressed, especially after Georgia beat South Carolina by more than 40 points on the road last week. Oregon responded to that season-opening loss by scoring 70 points against Eastern Washington and dominating then-No. 12 BYU last week.

Veteran quarterback Bo Nix has thrown seven touchdown passes and zero interceptions since throwing two picks and zero touchdowns against Georgia. Nix completed 13 of 18 passes for 222 yards and two touchdowns against BYU, while also rushing for three scores.

