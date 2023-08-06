Oregon and Washington will have a new home come the 2024 college football season after the Ducks and Huskies both announced on Friday their intentions to depart the Pac-12 for the Big Ten. Though the move brings new conference-mates for the Ducks and Huskies, the existing Big Ten members aren't complete strangers to the two schools.

Between bowl matchups and regular-season non-conference games, both programs have seen their fair share of Big Ten competition over the years. Oregon's last game against a Big Ten school was a victory at Ohio State during the 2021 season, while Washington last defeated Michigan State in a non-conference home game in 2022.

USC and UCLA excluded, here is a deeper look at how Oregon and Washington have fared all time against other schools in their soon-to-be home.

Illinois

Oregon (2-1) -- The Ducks fell to the Fighting Illini, 20-16 in their first meeting at Illinois in 1970. They didn't square off again until scheduling a home-and-home series in the mid-1990s, one which Oregon swept.

Washington (7-4) -- Washington faced Illinois nine times from 1950-72, but only twice since then. The schools squared off in non-conference play in 2013 and 2014 -- first a neutral-site game in Chicago before the Huskies hosted in Seattle the following year. Washington won both those games, making it four straight wins for Washington in the all-time series.

Indiana

Oregon (2-1) -- The Ducks won the first matchup between the schools in 1963 and then again in 1964. Forty years then passed before the third and most recent meeting in 2004, when Indiana came to Eugene and knocked off a nationally-ranked Oregon team at Autzen Stadium.

Washington (1-2) -- Like Oregon, the Huskies have also faced the Hoosiers three times to date. Indiana won both ends of a home-and-home series played between the 1976 and 1978 seasons before Washington prevailed in a non-conference home game during the 2003 season.

Iowa

Oregon (2-1) -- The Ducks' history against the Hawkeyes started with a 34-31 road loss in 1949. The schools went 50 years without playing each other before Oregon came out on top at Kinnick Stadium, 44-6, during the 1989 season. The Ducks won again in decisive fashion, 40-18, when Iowa visited Eugene in 1994.

Washington (3-3) -- The Huskies blanked the Hawkeyes 14-0 during their first meeting in Seattle in 1937. Iowa later swept a home-and-home series contested from 1963-64. As for the three most recent meetings, they all came in bowl games. Washington won Rose Bowl matchups in January 1982 and January 1990 before Iowa prevailed in the 1995 Sun Bowl.

Maryland

Oregon: No previous matchups

Washington (1-0) -- It's not a total shock that the the Ducks and Huskies have collectively faced Maryland once considering the Terrapins are on the opposite coast. Washington's lone matchup with Maryland was a 21-20 Aloha Bowl victory at the end of the 1982 season in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Michigan

Oregon (2-3) -- Oregon's first encounter with Michigan was a 14-0 loss to Wolverines in Ann Arbor during the 1948 season. The Ducks came up short in additional visits to the Big House in 1960 and 1973 before winning the two most recent matchups. The Ducks upset a top-5 Michigan team at home in 2003 before finally winning at Michigan in 2007.

Washington (5-8) -- Two of Washington's five victories against Michigan came in the Rose Bowl, first in January 1978 and later in January 1992. Of the other three, two were on home turf (1983, 2001) and one on the road (1984). The most recent meeting between the schools in 2021 wasn't one to remember for Washington, as the Wolverines roared to a 31-10 victory in Ann Arbor. Michigan was scheduled to visit Washington in 2020, but the game was canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Michigan State

Oregon (4-3) -- History between the Ducks and Spartans includes a trio of home-and-home series in which all six games were won by the home team. The most recent of such was played between 2014 and 2015, and the winner in both years reached the College Football Playoff. Oregon last encountered Michigan State in 2018, a 7-6 Ducks victory in the defunct San Francisco Bowl.

Washington (3-1) -- Michigan State won the inaugural meeting between the schools during the 1969 season in East Lansing, Michigan. In the three meetings since, it's been all Huskies, including a 39-28 Washington victory that was contested a year ago in Seattle. The Huskies head back to East Lansing for the first time since the 1969 season on Sept. 16 as they look to grow their edge in the series.

Minnesota

Oregon (1-3) -- The Ducks fell in road trips to Minnesota in 1961 and 1975. The two other matchups, to date, were in the Sun Bowl. Oregon scored a 24-20 victory in 1999 before Minnesota edged the Ducks, 31-30, at the end of 2003.

Washington (7-10) -- Washington has faced Minnesota more than any other existing Big Ten team to date, though the last meeting was all the way back in 1977. The Huskies and Golden Gophers met in non-conference play in six straight years from 1947-52, a stretch in which each school won three games apiece. The crowning moment for Washington in the series came in January 1961 at the Rose Bowl, when the Huskies upset top-ranked Minnesota in Pasadena.

Nebraska

Oregon (2-6) -- It's unlikely the Ducks and Cornhuskers envisioned they'd eventually share a conference home -- much less in the Big Ten -- when they first met in 1952. After losing that initial matchup, Oregon beat Nebraska on the road the next season, only to drop each of the next five meetings before prevailing at home against the Huskers in 2017.

Washington (4-5-1) -- Washington's first matchup with Nebraska was a 6-6 tie in 1925. Of the nine meetings since, seven have come since the start of the 1990s. The schools played each other in three straight years from 2009-2011, which saw a Holiday Bowl meeting sandwiched between a home-and-home series. Washington dropped the most recent meeting in 2011, a 51-38 loss at Nebraska.

Northwestern

Oregon (0-1) -- If Oregon and Northwestern meet in 2024 as part of Big Ten play, it will come 50 years after the lone meeting to date. The Ducks went to Evanston in 1974, dropping a 14-10 decision against the Wildcats.

Washington: 3-0 -- In a series of purple versus purple, Washington has won all three meetings -- all of which were played in the 1980s and were blowout victories. The Huskies posted a 45-7 home win against the Wildcats in 1980 before they met again in 1983 and 1984, games which Washington won by a combined score of 60-0.

Ohio State

Oregon (1-9) -- Oregon lost each of its first nine meetings with Ohio State before the Ducks finally broke through with a 35-28 road win against the Buckeyes in 2021. Of the nine losses, two came in the Rose Bowl -- including their first meeting in January 1958 -- and another in the College Football Playoff National Championship in January 2015. The schools had an additional game scheduled at Oregon in 2020, but it was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Washington (3-9) -- Washington has also historically struggled against Ohio State, who the Huskies first encountered in 1957. The Buckeyes have won four straight meetings since Washington last prevailed against them in 1994. The most recent meeting came in the Rose Bowl in January 2019, and it's the only time the schools have met in the Granddaddy of Them All. The 28-23 Ohio State victory was the Buckeyes' final game under coach Urban Meyer, who retired from the college ranks after.

Penn State

Oregon (1-3 )-- Oregon's lone victory against Penn State was a 22-14 triumph in 1964, the only time they've visited State College. The schools last met in January 1995 at the Rose Bowl, a 30-28 loss for the Ducks. Oregon quarterback Danny O'Neill, despite the defeat, shared game MVP honors with Penn State running back Ki-Jana Carter, who subsequently went No. 1 overall in the 1995 NFL Draft.

Washington (0-3) -- The Huskies are still looking to enter the win column in this one. Washington first encountered Penn State at home in 1921, losing 21-7. The Huskies fell again to the Nittany Lions in the 1983 Aloha Bowl before dropping the most recent meeting in the 2017 Fiesta Bowl.

Purdue

Oregon (2-1) -- The first of three meetings between these schools came at Purdue in 1979, with Oregon on the losing end. More recently, the Ducks and Boilermakers played a home-and-home across the 2008 and 2009 seasons. Oregon won at Purdue in 2008 before the Boilermakers returned the favor in Eugene the following year to pull back ahead in the series lead.

Washington (7-2-1) -- Washington lost its first meeting with Purdue in 1961, but has fared well against the Boilermakers since. After a 7-7 tie in 1962, the Huskies rattled off wins in seven straight meetings, including in four straight years from 1987-90. Purdue got back on the board with a victory in the 2002 Sun Bowl.

Rutgers

Oregon: No previous matchups

Washington (2-0) -- Rutgers will serve as a lengthy road trip for Oregon and Washington, something the Huskies experienced in 2017 when they kicked off the season in Piscataway, New Jersey. Washington used a 30-14 victory to complete a sweep of a home-and-home.

Wisconsin

Oregon (3-3 ) -- The Badgers won the first three meetings, but recent history has been more kind to the Ducks, starting with a 31-28 home win for Oregon against Wisconsin in 2001. Both of the most recent meetings came in the Rose Bowl, first in January 2012 and again in January 2020. The latter saw then-Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert rush for three touchdowns as the Ducks edged the Badgers, 28-27.

Washington (4-0) -- Wisconsin and Washington haven't met since 1992, but all four meetings to date fell in the Huskies' favor. It started with a 44-8 rout of the Badgers in January 1960 at the Rose Bowl. Washington then won both ends of a home-and-home from 1967-68 before posting a 27-10 home win in the aforementioned 1992 matchup.