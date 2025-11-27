There's no margin for error for No. 6 Oregon as it faces rival Washington Saturday afternoon in Seattle. While the Ducks have already secured a fifth consecutive double-digit win season, another victory over the Huskies would all but lock in a College Football Playoff berth while extending the nation's longest active road winning streak to 12 games. Washington, by contrast, is out of CFP contention but a win here gives the Huskies a chance to spoil Oregon's postseason hopes and cap Year 2 under Jedd Fisch on a high note.

This will be the 118th meeting between the programs, and last year Oregon capped a perfect 12-0 regular season with a 49-21 win in Eugene, snapping a three-game losing streak in the rivalry. Over the past two decades, the Ducks have largely controlled the series, winning 12 of 17 matchups since 2004. While Washington has taken a few of the more recent contests, Oregon's sustained success this century gives them an edge heading into Saturday's showdown.

The Ducks' remarkable road streak, coupled with Washington's knack for dramatic upsets in recent years, sets the stage for a high-stakes clash where one misstep could alter Oregon's CFP trajectory.

Oregon vs. Washington: Need to know

Road warriors: Oregon has won 11 straight true road games away from Eugene, the longest active road streak in FBS. The Ducks' ability to thrive in hostile environments will be tested in Husky Stadium, where Washington has won 25 of its last 26 home contests.

Freshman firepower: True freshmen have been critical for Oregon's offense, combining for 23 total touchdowns -- tied for the most in the FBS. Running backs Jordon Davison and Dierre Hill Jr., nicknamed "Thunder and Lightning," have accounted for 17 of those scores, providing a dynamic backfield element that also includes veteran Noah Whittington, who leads Oregon with 727 yards rushing this season. That could challenge Washington's rush defense that ranks 20th nationally in success rate.

Spoiler alert: Washington may be out of CFP contention, but the Huskies have a history of late-season drama against Oregon. Three of the past five meetings in Seattle have been decided by a touchdown or less, meaning the Ducks cannot overlook their border rivals. With a win, Oregon still has an opportunity to reach the Big Ten Championship Game if Ohio State loses to Michigan again.

Where to watch Oregon vs. Washington live

Date: Saturday, Nov. 29 | Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: Husky Stadium -- Seattle, Washington

TV: CBS | Live stream: CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App

Streaming on Paramount+ Premium

Oregon vs. Washington prediction, picks

Although Oregon is nearly a touchdown favorite on the road, Washington has several angles to make this matchup interesting. First, the Huskies can hold up against the Ducks on the lines of scrimmage. Oregon's defensive front generates some pressure, but it hasn't consistently created game-changing plays behind the line, and Washington's star quarterback Demond Williams Jr. thrives under those conditions with his ability to move the chains both in the air and on the ground. The home crowd at Husky Stadium will fuel the energy that could push Washington to a potential upset. Pick: Washington +6.5



Tom Fornelli Chip Patterson Brandon Marcello John Talty Richard Johnson Shehan Jeyarajah David Cobb Brad Crawford Chris Hummer Ore -6.5 Oregon Washington Oregon Oregon Oregon Oregon Oregon Oregon Washington SU Oregon Oregon Oregon Oregon Oregon Oregon Oregon Oregon Oregon

