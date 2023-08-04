The chances of Oregon and Washington joining the Big Ten has now been termed a "coin toss" sources told CBS Sports on Friday morning. Following an evening filled with uncertainty, at least one of those two programs is wavering with a move out of the Pac-12 -- seemingly over financial reasons.

CBS Sports learned Thursday night that Washington had concerns over additional travel costs the athletic program would face in journeying to Big Ten locations. Those increased financial obligations could total more than $10 million per year for the university, sources said.

Given that it is believed Oregon and Washington would not receive full revenue shares from the Big Ten to change conferences -- the AP reported late Thursday the programs were offered $30 million to $35 million annually -- such a steep addition to their expenses would significantly reduce one of the benefits of moving leagues.

For example, if the Big Ten promised $30 million per year to Oregon and Washington -- only half of what other Big Ten teams are receiving from their new media rights deal -- the Ducks and Huskies subtracting $10 million each for additional travel would put their net revenue at $20 million. That is essentially the same number presented earlier this week when Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff divulged the streaming-centric Apple agreement.

Pac-12 presidents are meeting Friday morning. There will be a grant of rights contract presented to the universities in hopes of securing a new media deal that could keep the conference together in some form, according to multiple reports.

Friday's Pac-12 session comes on the heels of an Arizona Board of Regents meeting held Thursday before which Arizona was in deep discussions about following Colorado to the Big 12, sources told CBS Sports.

The Apple media rights package presented to Pac-12 members this week reportedly includes tiers of incentives with a significant upside for teams if certain different levels of subscription numbers are met.

Pac-12 financial projections emerging from the meeting are believed to start around $20 million per school annually. By contrast, Big 12 schools are set to receive nearly $32 million annually through their new media rights agreement with ESPN and Fox.

The Big 12 has also been in pursuit of Arizona State and Utah out of the Big 12; however, if Oregon and Washington are content to stay in the league, it could give the conference a path forward to retaining not only ASU and Utah but perhaps Arizona as well.

There is substantial sentiment within the Arizona and Arizona State athletic departments that a conference sever between the programs is both undesired and unlikely, sources told CBS Sports' Matt Norlander on Thursday night. The Wildcats leaving Sun Devils behind in the Pac-12 "would be extremely surprising," one high-ranking source said.

Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark has long preferred to expand to 14 teams but was willing to move to 16 teams as the league had secured pro rata (equal value) shares so long as it adds Power Five programs to the conference.

Should the Big 12 be unable to acquire Arizona (its primary target), Arizona State and/or Utah, the conference may turn its focus to UConn as a top Group of Five option due to its stellar basketball program, sources previously told CBS Sports.