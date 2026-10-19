Oregon wideout Evan Stewart was arrested on the charge of driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUII) early Sunday morning following the Ducks' win over Nebraska police in Springfield, Oregon, told ABC affiliate KATU.

Stewart was reportedly booked at the Springfield Municipal Jail at approximately 7 a.m. PT on Sunday. Stewart was released an hour later according to police to Oregon teammate and fellow wideout Dakorien Moore.

Springfield Police told The Oregonian/OregonLive that rumors circulating online about street racing involving other Oregon football players were baseless and found to be false after interviews with players.

Stewart, who leads the Ducks with 27 catches for 352 yards and four touchdowns this season, did not play against the Huskers due to an undisclosed injury. He was downgraded from questionable to doubtful on the Ducks' player availability report before the matchup.

Oregon rallied to beat Nebraska, 17-14, behind former Huskers transfer Dylan Raiola's fourth-quarter heroics after his game-winning touchdown pass with 28 seconds to play.

A senior from Memphis, Stewart missed the 2025 season following a lower-body injury suffered during spring camp. The former five-star recruit recorded 48 catches for 613 yards and five touchdowns during his first year on campus in 2024 following his transfer from Texas A&M.

Oregon hasn't yet commented on Stewart's arrest. He is the second member of the Ducks' football program to be charged this year with DUII after running backs coach Ra'Shaad Samples allegedly left the scene of an accident in April.

This story will be updated.